MERRILL — Valeria Aguirre turned in a double-double effort with 13 points and 13 rebounds Tuesday to help Lost River to a 44-24 victory over Bonanza and clinch the Southern Cascade League regular season girls basketball title.
She had seven points in the first period.
The Raiders, though, were unable to pull away from their longtime rival until the third period when they outscored Bonanza, 15-1. That effort allowed Lost River to take a 38-19 lead into the final quarter.
Michaela McAuliffe scored nine points, Ashleigh Taylor had eight assists and a blocked shot, and Daniela Duran got seven rebounds and five assists for the Raiders.
Lost River is 10-0 in the league with two games to play and a three-game lead over second-place Lakeview.
Jaycie Schooler scored 13 points for Bonanza, which fell to 5-5 in SCL play.
Hidden Valley 39, Mazama 36
MURPHY — Hidden Valley outscored Mazama, 6-3, in overtime Tuesday in a come-from-behind, 39-36, Skyline Conference girls basketball victory.
The visiting Vikes had taken a 21-8 halftime lead, and had held the host team scoreless in the second quarter, but Mazama then went scoreless in the third period.
Mercedes Charkins finished with 13 points and 16 rebounds for Mazama, while Averie Romander added 11 points and six rebounds. Both had two assists. Romander’s three-point basket was the lone Mazama score in overtime.
North Lake 44, Trinity Lutheran 18
SILVER LAKE — North Lake busted out to a 15-4 first-period lead and then held Trinity Lutheran scoreless in the third quarter as the Cowgirls posted a 44-18 Mountain Valley League girls basketball victory Tuesday.
Brianna Church scored 12 points, and Andrea Roth added 11. No other game details were available.