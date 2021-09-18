Two teams with identical styles slugged it out in Mazama’s first home game Friday night.
The visiting Cascade Cougars (3-0) edged the defending state champion Vikings (1-2), 31-28, in a physical, hard-fought game.
The teams were only separated by a few yards in total offense, and attempted only 15 passes between them.
Cascade led 28-14 at halftime and added an early third quarter field goal from Colin Smittle after a Mazama punt attempt went awry on a bad snap. That fourth down play gave Cascade great field position early in the third quarter.
The Vikings held the Cougars scoreless for the remainder of the half. Coming out of halftime, total offensive yardage was 310-186 in favor of Cascade. By game's end, Mazama had made up ground and held the Cougar's to just 58 yards in the second half. The final offensive yardage totals were 368-334 in Cascade’s favor.
Mazama scored twice more in the second half, and had a chance to take the lead late but stalled on fourth and short inside the Cougars' red zone.
Zeke Heaton had another tremendous night for Mazama, taking advantage of the work of the offensive line. Heaton packed the ball 37 times for 210 yards in the contest. Aidan Kindt also scored a touchdown for Mazama on a 58 yard run.
Jacob Hage scored three touchdowns for Cascade and passed for one more.
Mazama will host 5A Eagle Point this Friday at Viking Field in their last non-league contest of the season. Skyline Conference play opens the first weekend of October.
Lost River 51, Grant Union 24
A potent ground attack led the Lost River Raiders (2-1) to their second win of the year, defeating Grant Union (0-1) at home on Saturday.
Lost River wasted no time getting on the scoreboard. Junior Cody Lyman took the game's opening kickoff in for a 76-yard touchdown.
From scrimmage, the Raiders tallied 297 yards rushing and four different ball carriers punched in six touchdowns — not including Lyman's score.
Two juniors paced the Lost River backfield. Nathan Dalton rumbled for 126 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries while Grady Dunlea punched in two touchdowns while rushing for 67 yards on 13 carries. On his only carry, another junior, Carson Parrish scored an 18-yard touchdown.
Sophomore quarterback Chase McAuliffe converted his six rushes into two touchdowns and 59 yards. McAuliffe was 4 for 12 passing, tallying 23 yards. He also tossed a pair of two-point conversions.
Grant Union's highlights included an 80-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Talon VanCleave to Tanler Fuller. VanCleave threw two touchdowns and two interceptions. He was 12 for 18 passing, piling up 245 yards.
Justin Hodge, the Prospectors' running back, rushed for 107 yards on 16 carries.
Next week, the Raiders go on the road to take on a 2-1 Myrtle Point squad that notched a comeback victory over Bonanza last week.
Other scores
Crosspoint 34, Falls City/Kings Valley Charter 14
Gold Beach 58, Bonanza 12
Henley 38, Crook County 14
Lakeview 22, Portola (Calif.) 13
Prospect Charter/Butte Falls 72, Gilchrist 25
Chiloquin at Lost River (JV), 6 p.m. Monday
Klamath Union at North Eugene, canceled
