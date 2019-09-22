ST. PAUL — Lost River volleyball lost to Culver, 2-1, at the St. Paul Tournament Saturday, 23-25, 25-16, 10-15.
Raiders senior captain Madison Hartman led Lost River with team-high four service aces and six kills. She also had seven digs. Sophomore Michelle Ruedas led Lost River with 13 assists, and added five digs and two aces. On defense, sophomore Yoselin Salazar had three blocks.
“The girls really came together and worked as a team,” Lost River head coach Kristen Masten said.
Lost River will travel to Glide at 5:15 p.m. Thursday.
Friday Football
Hosanna Christian 44, Falls City 0
Hosanna Christian used a balanced offensive effort Friday to roll past Falls City, 44-0, in a nonleague football game.
Spencer Crawford threw three touchdown passes, one in each of the first three periods. Mikey Sanchas, Will Maupin and Beau Bailey each caught a touchdown pass for the Lions, who had 212 yards rushing and 165 passing.
Christian Coleman, Kenny Tuttle and Sanchas each scored on a run for Hosanna Christian.
Redding Christian 56, Butte Valley 6
REDDING — Six Butte Valley turnovers in the first half proved costly as the Bulldogs fell to to Redding Christian in a battle of NorCal 8-man football teams, 56-6.
Trevor Allen led Butte Valley in rushing yards with 265, followed by Brandon Hensley who had 75. Allen, who scored the Bulldogs lone touchdown on a 75-yard run, had a team-high 14 tackles and forced one fumble. Brandon Hensley and Kyle Hensley each had 11 tackles.
Butte Valley now hosts Evergreen League-opponent Dunsmuir at 6 p.m. Friday in a homecoming game.