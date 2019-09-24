BEND — Lost River scored with just under two minutes to play and its defense stopped Grant Union in the waning seconds as Raiders posted a 29-28 nonleague football victory over the Prospectors Saturday at Summit High School.
Giovanni Rizo scored on a 47-yard pass from from Aiden McAuliffe as Lost River tied the score, and Jose Murillo followed with the conversion kick to give the Raiders the final lead.
McAuliffe earlier had thrown a touchdown pass from Kameron Moore and then scored on a short run for Lost River, which upped its record to 2-1. Victor Alonzo’s five-yard run accounted for the other Raider touchdown.
Lost River held a slight advantage in total yards, 328-271.
The Raiders hit the road again this weekend and travel to Class 3A Burns to face the 3-0 Hilanders.