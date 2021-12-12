Lost River (3-2) dominated around the basket to claim the Running Raider boys’ title with a 47-34 win over Crosspoint Christian (3-2) on Saturday.
The Raiders had a multitude of put-back buckets on their way to a 44 percent shooting performance from the field while managing to hold Crosspoint to just 34 percent in that same category.
“If you get the rebounds, then you're going to be solid for the rest of the game because rebounds mean a lot,” said Lost River junior Nathan Dalton. “And Coach (Jeff) Baker, our coach, definitely made that an emphasis to get rebounds.”
Lost River held a 7-point lead at the half and put up a 16-7 third quarter to put some distance between themselves and the visiting Warriors.
Late in the final quarter, Crosspoint fouled often in a bid to make the Raiders close the game at the free-throw line. Lost River was just 3-for-6 from the stripe in the fourth, but when free throw attempts clanged off the iron, the Raiders were often able to outmuscle the Warriors for the ensuing rebounds.
Senior Blake Throne led the Crosspoint offense with 10 points while Averie Roe and Jacob Cross both added 8 points apiece.
The Raiders’ Chase McAuliffe had a game-high 12 points, piling up buckets in the middle quarters — including a gym-roiling dunk in the third. Cole Johnson added 9 points while Caden Halousek put up 8.
Crosspoint downed the Butte Valley boys on Friday to advance to the tournament final, while Lost River defeated Chiloquin.
Up next, Lost River hosts Tulelake on Tuesday before venturing to the coast for a series of 2A road games this coming weekend. Also Tuesday, Crosspoint will host Central Christian where they’ll look to get their first victory over an Oregon team.
RUNNING RAIDER ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM
- Caden Halousek, Lost River
- Kyler Hensley, Butte Valley
- Wyatt Faivre, Butte Valley
- Blake Throne, Crosspoint
- Jayden Riddle, Chiloquin
Lost River 65, Chiloquin 23
Lost River found offense all over the court in their wire-to-wire, Running Raider Tournament win against Chiloquin on Friday.
Seven different Raiders scored at least 5 points, while Caden Halousek recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Chase McAuliffe also reached double figures with 11 points while Conner Dunlea added 9 plus a team-high 4 steals.
Senior Jayden Riddle piled up 11 points in Chiloquin’s second game of the year. Fellow senior Zach Holcomb grabbed 8 rebounds while also putting up 5 points.
Chiloquin hosts Central Christian on Friday where they'll look to get their first win after an 0-2 start.
Other boys' scores
Friday
Bonanza 74, Weston-McEwen 31
Crane 80, Lakeview 66
Crater 65, Mazama 51
Crosspoint 43, Butte Valley 37
Henley 69, St. Mary's, Medford 54
Seaside 72, Klamath Union 44
Saturday
Bonanza 63, Pilot Rock 24
Burns 56, Lakeview 54
Eagle Point 64, Mazama 43
Tulelake 70, Hayfork 26