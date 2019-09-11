CAVE JUNCTION — Lost River opened Southern Cascade League volleyball action with a 27-25, 25-6, 25-14 victory over Illinois Valley Tuesday.
Madison Hartman finished with nine digs and eight kills for the Raiders, while Liliana Figueroa had five digs and three service aces, Yulisa Alonzo four digs and two aces, Audrey Guthrie two aces, Michelle Ruedas seven assists, four aces and two digs, and Nelly Camacho six aces, two assists and two digs.
Lost River travels to Rogue River for another league match Thursday.
Bonanza 3, Rogue River 0
ROGUE RIVER — Bonanza posted a 25-11, 25-5, 25-17 win over Rogue River Tuesday to open Southern Cascade League volleyball play.
Neveah Nelson had 12 assists, eight kills and five service aces for the Antlers, while Madison Lindsey had three each of kills, aces and blocks. Grace Lee added eight assists and seven kills for Bonanza, and Chloe Oates finished with five kills and two aces.
“The team played a great offensive match and survived a tough serving night,” coach Donna Romtvedt said, noting seven missed serves. “We are looking forward to a competitive tournament at Lakeview Saturday.”
Tulelake 3, Surprise Valley 0
CEDARVILLE — Tulelake opened Evergreen League volleyball action with a 25-10, 25-19, 25-9 win at Surprise Valley Tuesday, and helped the host Hornets open their season.
Allison Kandra finished with five kills and five blocks for Tulelake, while Leea Brown had six service aces and two kills, and Adi Gonzalez five assists and four aces.
Now 7-0 for the season, the Honkers host Butte Valley at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Girls Soccer
Klamath Union 4, Eagle Point 0
EAGLE POINT — Despite a great first half, Klamath Union needed a strong second-half scoring before the Pelicans could leave Eagle Point with a 4-0 nonleague girls soccer victory.
Lottie Preston scored in the first half for KU off a corner kick from Sarah Ferns.
The Pels controlled 50/50 balls in the second half, which allowed them to add three goals to their efforts.
Preston scored on a breakaway, McKinley Casson dribbled through the defense to score another goal, and Phoebie Beals punched home a through ball sent by Aubrey Say to cap the scoring.