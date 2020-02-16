CAVE JUNCTION — Lost River opened up a 14-5 first-period lead on the way to a 62-47 Southern Cascade League girls basketball victory at Illinois Valley Saturday to complete league play unbeaten at 12-0.
Valeria Aguirre turned in a double-double effort with 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Raiders, who finished regular-season play 17-5. Angela Taylor added 17 points, and Michaela McAuliffe 10, while Damary Roman pulled down 12 rebounds.
McAuliffe also had four steals.
Rogue River 47, Bonanza 46
ROGUE RIVER — Rogue River stymied a second-half Bonanza rally Saturday and the Chieftains escaped with a 47-46 Southern Cascade League girls basketball victory at home.
Jada Gallagher finished 21 points and nine rebounds for Bonanza, which had trailed, 29-21, at halftime to take a 34-33 lead into the fourth quarter. Jaycie Schooler added 13 points to the Bonanza effort, while Josie Cole finished with eight points and two assists.
Bonanza completed the regular season 6-6 in the league, and 12-12 overall.
Rogue Valley Adventist 38, Hosanna Christian 15
Rogue Valley Adventist completed Mountain Valley League girls basketball action with a 38-15 victory Saturday at Hosanna Christian.
The Red Tail Hawks were 17-1 in the league, and 20-3 overall.
Hosanna finished 6-12 in league play, and 7-17 on the season.
No other game details were available.
Saturday Boys Basketball
Lost River 51, Illinois Valley 37
CAVE JUNCTION — Lost River rallied in the second half to complete Southern Cascade League boys basketball action with a perfect 14-0 record, that after the Raiders were able to escape with a 51-37 victory at Illinois Valley Saturday.
Carston Hartman scored six of his 13 points in the third quarter to help Lost River turn a 22-21 halftime deficit into a 35-28 lead going into the fourth period.
Illinois Valley, which finished fifth in the league with a 7-7 record, had taken a 15-7 lead in the first period.
Aiden McAuliffe led the Lost River scoring with 15 points.
Game-scoring honors went to Noah Herrera of the Cougars, who finished with 16.
Bonanza 65, Rogue River 56
ROGUE RIVER — Bonanza pulled away from Rogue River in the third period Saturday as the Antlers picked up their first Southern Cascade League boys basketball victory of the season, topping the Chieftains 65-56.
Bradley Ireland scored 20 points, W.D. Kness 16 and Isaac Arres 11 for Bonanza.
Diego Agosto led Rogue River with 22 points.