Madeline Manning Mims confidently strode toward the piano at the front of the St. Olaf College chapel.
Watching carefully were several hundred teenage boys, many skeptical that Mims could add to their experiences at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes summer conference at the Northfield, Minn., school, about four miles away from where she had shared the night before at the Carleton College girls camp.
After two songs, Mims had a rapt audience.
It was then that the only U.S. woman to win an Olympic gold medal in the 800-meter run could share her story, her faith.
Losing made her story more powerful.
Mims won her Olympic gold in 1968 when she clocked a then-Olympic record of two minutes, 7.90 seconds to win the 800 in Mexico City. At the time, she was the youngest woman to win the event, and that held until 2008 in Beijing.
By then, she had a different race to run.
What made an impact came in 1972 in Munich.
“I won a silver medal,” she said, as a member of the USA’s 4x400 relay team.
Mims, who spent three days in the Klamath Basin in the mid-1990s, made it clear she made her faith in Jesus Christ the most important part of her life.
“After winning gold, and then getting a silver medal, people watched me closely, to see how I would react at not winning another gold medal,” Mims told campers, their counselors and staff members at the annual sports camp.
“They watched me like a hawk. They waited for me to question my faith. By getting a silver after winning a gold medal made my story stronger, better,” she said. “I made it clear I ran to give God the glory, no matter what.”
A 10-time national champion, Mims would eventually clock a career best at 1:57.90.
She also competed in the 1976 Montreal Games, and likely would have been on the USA team in 1980 in Moscow had there not been a controversial boycott by the United States and several other countries.
Once done with her running career, Mims started a ministry and served as chaplain for the USA during the Olympic Games of 1998 (Seoul, Korea), 1992 (Barcelona), 1996 (Atlanta), 2000 (Sydney, Australia), 2004 (Athens, Greece) and 2008 (Beijing).
Her story is shared because of a recent read — how a parent had thanked a coach for preparing her son so well in the skills of wrestling, that her son knew how to handle defeat when he performed to the best of his abilities.
He was a stronger athlete because he understood losses are a part of sport, a part of life.
Hall of Fame football coach Tom Landry once shared while being chauffeured around South Dakota, also for an FCA event, what Vince Lombardi had said.
As a Lombardi assistant, Landry said the long-time Green Bay coach has been sadly, badly misquoted — by players, coaches, sportswriters, many others.
“What (Lombardi) actually said,” Landry noted, “was that winning isn’t everything, but wanting to is. Preparing to win is everything.”
That is much different than the oft-quoted: “Winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing.”
Landry said the ability to prepare oneself, whether in sports, business or life, is most important.
Hall of Fame linebacker Karl Mecklenberg has often shared a thought from one of his college coaches, a friend, the Rev. A. Richard Petersen, who told the future Denver Broncos great and his teammates something that Mecklenberg always remembered.
“We never pray to win. We play to win. We pray that we can be our best, that no one is injured, as we honor Him with our efforts,” Petersen said, something he shared with players for many years.
No one wants to lose. No one likes to lose. It is, however, the lessons we learn from those experiences that make us better athletes and — more importantly — better people.
