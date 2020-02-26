Corban University made almost half of its three-point field-goal tries, dominated the backboards in the second half and left Danny Miles court with a 71-59 victory over Oregon Tech in the Cascade Collegiate Conference women’s basketball quarterfinals.
Corban now will play at regular-season champion Northwest Christian at 7 p.m. in the semifinals, while Oregon Tech saw its season close with a 19-12 record.
“I think in my 11 years here, this is the first time our season has ended at home,” Tech coach Scott Meredith said.
It was not for a lack of effort or getting shots.
The Hustlin’ Owls struggled shooting the basketball, and made only about one-quarter of its shots overall and just 3-of-19 from three-point range.
Corban, meanwhile, dropped 11 of its 23 attempts from behind the three-point arc to get its first win against Tech this season.
OIT had won the two regular season games between the teams.
“We had 18 offensive rebounds,” said Meredith. “We only had 10 turnovers, but they made 11-of-23 threes and we didn’t make shots.”
“We were more focused on trying to get the win knowing it could be our last game,” Beth Derner said after she was one of two Tech players to score in double figures. “The basket just wasn’t in our favor.”
Derner, one of three juniors who will return to OIT next season, had at least five good shots roll off the rim as the Hustlin’ Owls struggled to get the ball to drop.
“It was one of those games,” Derner said. “There wasn’t much we didn’t do except shoot.”
“We had our opportunities,” freshman Makaila Napoleon said.
Napoleon’s traditional three-point play to open the third quarter gave OIT its final lead, 33-32.
Corban would soon take the lead for good, pushing its advantage to 51-39 before the end of the period and then pulling away from OIT in the final minutes to advance to the semifinals. The Warriors must win the conference tournament to advance to the national championships.
TECH TALK
n Napoleon led OIT with 16 points, while Derner scored 10. Amanda Constant had eight rebounds for the Hustlin’ Owls, and Abby Kreiser four assists.
n Freshman Emma McKenney left the game in the first half after having hit the floor hard and was being looked at for a possible concussion.
n Corban junior Kendra Murphy, who played high school basketball at North Lake, missed her fourth straight game because of an injury. Lost River graduate Makenzie Girtman saw limited time in the final minutes of the game.
n All-American Jordan Woodvine scored 32 points and had nine rebounds for Corban, while Shawnie Spink added 19 points. Shaelie Burgess had 12 Corban rebounds, and Rayna Pilgeram had 10 rebounds.
n As it has all season, the Oregon Tech bench outscored Corban, 27-4.
n While Corban had four seniors and two graduate students in the game, OIT has its entire roster coming back next season.