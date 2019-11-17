Heeee’s back.
For Oregon Tech, that's a good thing.
After having missed a whole season of running — cross country and track and field — junior Mark French appears ready to lead the Hustlin’ Owls at the NAIA national cross country championships Friday in Vancouver, Wash.
“We’re excited,” French said of the Tech men, who think, along with coach Jack Kegg, the Owls have a chance to record their highest finish ever at the meet which will be contested at the Fort Vancouver National Historic Site.
“One of the biggest things I’ve learned is that everyone has a setback," he said. "It’s about how you draw back, and not take things for granted. There were times I was doubting my time at Oregon Tech."
After surgery on his right foot, the slow, methodical comeback began.
French, who is from Tualatin, spent time on crutches, finally was cleared to run and at the Cascade Collegiate Conference championships, turned in one of his best races for Tech to help the men win an at-large berth to the national meet.
Along with Tim McPherson, Chris Ramirez and others, the OIT men obliterated several school records on the way to their third-place finish in the conference meet.
“I am thankful Coach Kegg and (assistant coach Laura Schwartz) had faith in me, and allowed me to persevere,” the 21-year-old French said.
A mechanical engineering major, with a math minor, French had looked at several schools, including Oregon State and Boise State because of their engineering programs, but settled on Tech.
“I was looking for a school which would help take me to the next level in running,” French said.
He looked into Oregon Tech, Kegg responded and the rest, as some say, is history.
French won cross country All-American honors as both a freshman and sophomore, the latter in a race also contested in Vancouver.
“The advantage (this year) is that we don’t have to fly somewhere, and we can have a fan base with family and friends,” French said.
The trip is easy. Nothing more than a simple, somewhat short, bus ride.
Something simple was not what French had in mind when, after the conference track and field championships in the spring of 2018, he endured pain in the ball of his right foot.
He ran at the national meet in the men’s 5,000-meter race, without pain.
Once the race was over, however, the pain was intense. He took two weeks off, but still was limping. He talked with several doctors, and it was thought his injury might be hereditary.
It was not.
A podiatrist thought the injury might be a broken bone, and recommended surgery.
It was the right call.
French’s odyssey to return started and his cross country season this fall has been one of giant strides to where he could help the Hustlin’ Owls run well enough, their coach said, he likes the team’s chances to place eighth or higher.
The men’s highest previous national cross country finish is ninth.
French is poised to win All-American honors, again, and help the Hustlin’ Owls in a meet in which, again, Oregon Tech will have both its men’s and women’s teams competing for honors.
Steve Matthies is Herald and News sports editor emeritus. He can be reached at 541-885-4411, or at smatthies@heraldandnews.com.