When their relay race is approaching, Paige Orlando has got to get her girls.
“I’m like, ‘I gotta go get my girls. Where are my girls? Gotta go get ‘em,’” said Orlando, a senior and captain on the Klamath Union swim team, reenacting getting together her teammates before a race. “And I’m like ‘There’s Brooke. There’s Grace. Where’s Isa? Somebody cap me.’”
Orlando’s “girls” are the other members of her relay team — junior Grace Keyser and sophomores Brooke Nelson and Isabela Coffman. Together they swim the 200-yard freestyle relay — which they set a school record time in last year — and the 200 medley relay.
“It’s just kind of chaos at this point,” Orlando said with a laugh at a recent KU swim practice. “But it’s a fun sort of chaos and I’m really glad to be able to swim with these girls for my senior year.”
The four of them are inching closer to setting a school record in the medley relay. Orlando said they’ve been dropping their times since last year and Keyser said they’re less than a second off.
“We’re all very close,” Nelson said. “Like you’ll see us all cheering for each other’s races, at the end of the pool, just like screaming for each other trying to get us to go faster.”
The Klamath Union girls’ swim team is coming off a second-place finish at the Skyline Conference swim meet in late January and for the fifth year running, the boys’ team took first place.
Both squads will look to replicate that success at the District Championship meet this weekend in Cottage Grove where the Pels, Henley and Mazama swim teams will go against eight other swim teams from around Oregon to determine who goes to the state championships.
The first-place winner in any individual event or a first-place finishing relay team will automatically advance to the state meet. Orlando will looking to make another return to the state meet to defend her 50-yard freestyle title that she earned last year and potentially grab a few more for her senior year.
“This swim culture,” Coffman said, “It is very supportive and I think it’s created by our coaches as well and our team captains and the examples they have set for us.”
For both KU swim teams, their sustained success is credited to a tight-knit team culture and a steady stream of young talent.
“We’ve always had very strong younger swimmers to help out with the all right, older guys,” said senior Carson Joyner to a few laughs from his teammates.
“All the young swimmers come in just as the good swimmers are leaving,” said sophomore Dominic Armijo. “So it’s just like a constant.”
The other constant working in the Pels’ favor — and really any athletes’ — is the consistency of a much more normal school and athletic calendar this year. Last year’s pandemic-afflicted Oregon sports season condensed a year’s worth of athletics into a shortened spring and summer term.
Multi-sport athletes didn’t quite have the usual leadup conditioning stints that they may have had in a normal year.
“I’m a baseball player and a football player as well,” Joyner said. “There’s obviously a bit of conditioning that goes with that, but not nearly as much as like swim takes, so it definitely was hard to get acclimated back to swimming.”
But this year’s return to a much more normal schedule — where the high school swim season is in the winter — has certainly been helpful.
“Now with this long season, we’re able to get back in shape,” said senior Alex Prosnik. “And hopefully we’re going to be able to perform at our best.”
Joyner, Armijo and Prosnik join sophomore Gus Hendrix on the KU boys’ 200 freestyle and medley relays where they’re also looking to shave seconds off their times and grab a school record of their own.