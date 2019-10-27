Paisley, Rogue Valley Adventist Academy and Central Christian volleyball have advanced to the Class 1A volleyball playoffs following Friday’s Mountain Valley League Championships at Hosanna Christian.
After falling to Rogue Valley Adventist 3-2 at noon, the Paisley Broncos routed Hosanna Christian in straight sets to advance to the playoffs.
The Lions were eliminated in back-to-back sweeps by Central Christian and Paisley.
The Rogue Valley Hawks won both of their matches, after beating Central Christian 3-1 in the afternoon, to advance as the No. 1 team in the conference.