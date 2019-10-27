Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Paisley, Rogue Valley Adventist Academy and Central Christian volleyball have advanced to the Class 1A volleyball playoffs following Friday’s Mountain Valley League Championships at Hosanna Christian.

After falling to Rogue Valley Adventist 3-2 at noon, the Paisley Broncos routed Hosanna Christian in straight sets to advance to the playoffs.

The Lions were eliminated in back-to-back sweeps by Central Christian and Paisley.

The Rogue Valley Hawks won both of their matches, after beating Central Christian 3-1 in the afternoon, to advance as the No. 1 team in the conference.

