Oregon Tech scored eight points in the first two minutes of the second half and went on to open its men’s basketball season with a 92-74 exhibition victory over the Seattle Mountaineers Saturday night at Danny Miles Court.
“I thought we were a little timid, soft. We weren’t doing the things that are OIT basketball,” OIT coach Justin Parnell said of the first half during which there were 10 ties and 14 lead changes.
The 15th lead change, which came when Scotty Burge nailed a three-point basket 40 seconds into the second half, was the last.
“I was happy with the adjustments in the second half,” Parnell said. “We played with more passion.”
After Burge gave Tech the lead, Seth Erickson hit a traditional field goal and followed that with a three-point basket as the Hustlin’ Owls took a 55-48 lead.
“In the first half, I think we were excited to play someone other than ourselves. Maybe we were a little nervous,” Erickson, one of five OIT seniors, said. “Our focus was lacking. We talked about that at halftime.”
Erickson noted the strong first half by the Mountaineers, who were playing their fifth game of the season.
The visitors netted 52 percent of their first-half shots, including a 7-of-9 from three-point range, to take a 48-47 lead at the intermission. Seattle held a 44-34 edge in rebounds for the game, but it netted just 19 percent of its second-half shots, including a 2-for-14 effort from three-point range.
Tech, meanwhile, finished the game with 56 percent shooting from the floor, including 9-of-19 from three-point range.
Tech’s nonstarters were strong in the second half, with Lachlan McKimm finishing with 14 points, and Matt VanTassell 12. Mitchell Fink led the Owls with 21 points, and Erickson added 14.
The biggest battle for OIT was 7-foot-1 Payton Pervier, one of three Mountaineers to score in double figures.
“In the second half we just did what the coaches told us to do, like running the lanes, especially against the big guy,” McKimm said. “We wanted to front him, be physical and take away what he would do. I think we did that well in the second half.”
Tech now begins counting play and will host the Northwest Indian College at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
OWL HOOTS
n Fink finished with a double-double, and added 11 assists to his scoring effort. n Kaison Faust’s layup with about 11 minutes to play gave OIT its first double-digit lead, 66-55. His layup with four minutes to play gave Tech an 86-66 advantage. They were his only baskets. n Both teams were shooting 1-and-1 free throws with 10½ minutes left to play. n Lakeview senior Jalen Lampman was in the crowd, and earlier in the week signed a letter of intent to play for OIT. n Bobby Hunter, the Most Valuable Player of the 2012 NAIA Division II national championship OIT team, was among the crowd for Saturday’s game. n All 12 OIT players in uniform had at least one rebound, and 11 of the 12 scored in the victory, Tech’s second in two years against the Mountaineers, who mostly were players from other NAIA schools around the country.