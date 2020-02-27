Klamath Falls Babe Ruth SignupSignup for the 2020 Babe Ruth season will be held at the Big 5 Sporting Goods from 5-7:30 p.m. on March 5 for players aged 13-15.
Organizers request that those interested bring a copy of a birth certificate and an old power or telephone bill. Player fees will be collected at that time. The March 5 sign-up will be the only sign-up this year.
Players can also sign up by following a link on Klamath Falls Babe Ruth Facebook page. Questions can be directed to 541-891-1509.
Kingsley Bowmen host Supershoot in MarchThe Kingsley Bowmen will host the annual Supershoot March 28-29 at the John Hancock Event Center at the Klamath County Fairgrounds. There will be 30 targets Saturday, and 20 Sunday. There also will be a long-distance money dot and raffles.
Early-bird registrations, which are due by March 15, are $30 for one day or $40 for both for a single shooter. A family pass is $50 for one day, and $60 for both days. Registrations on competition days will be $5 more for each category.
A registration is set for the night before the competition from 4-7 p.m., and from 6-8 a.m. Saturday (March 28), and 7-8 a.m. Sunday (March 29).
Shooting starts at 8:30 a.m. each day, and concessions will be available.
For information, call 541-892-4394.
Pelican Education Foundation Dodgeball TournamentThe Pelican Education Foundation, a 501©(3) non-profit, is hosting a community-wide dodgeball tournament Saturday, April 25, at Klamath Union Pel Court.
Registration is now open but is limited to the first 32 teams. The double-elimination tournament will be between teams of six-eight, comprised of players 16 and older; registration costs $35. Teams can register at runsignup.com by searching the keywords “PEF Dodgeball.”
The tournament is PEF’s primary fundraiser for 2020. Funding in 2019 included support for a third-grade drama program, a Native American storyteller for fourth-graders, flexible seating in fifth-grade classrooms, sixth-grade science supplies, an expanded Orchestra Academy for middle and high school students, media equipment at KU and seven college scholarships for graduating seniors.
Winter drop-in soccer at Mike’s Fieldhouse now underwayYouth soccer for high school players will run from 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, through March 18, while games for players in the fifth through eighth grades will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursdays through March 19.
Grades 1-4 will have games from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays through March 17.
The cost is $5 per person per session.
Adult drop-in soccer will be from 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through March 19. The cost is $7 per session, or $50 for a 10-date punch card.
Spring soccer rec leagueRegular registrations for the spring recreational soccer league will be accepted now through March 13, with practices set to begin March 23. Games will be played on Fridays and Saturdays from April 3 through May 9, followed by a tournament.
The cost is $75.
Divisions are — Little Kickers (2-3 year olds), Grasshoppers (4-5 year olds), Kindergarten coed, first-second grade, third-fourth grade, fifth-sixth grade and seventh-eighth grade.
For information, contact Basin United at 541-273-1152.
PickleballPickleball 101 classes will be on the second Saturday of each month throughout the year, with Pickleball 102 set for the second Sundays of the month, all at the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church gym.
Saturday classes will run from 9 a.m.-noon. Players are expected to provide their own water, court shoes (or tennis shoes) and comfortable clothing. Nets, paddles and balls will be provided by the Klamath Basin Pickleball Association.
Sunday sessions will be used to put skills learned in class into practice.
Klamath Gun ClubThe Klamath Gun Club located on Wocus Road will resume shooting every Sunday beginning March 1.
The club is looking forward to welcoming new and current members as well as the public interested in shooting trap and enjoying new trap machines. Effective this year, Klamath Gun Club dues are $50.
Sheepy Ridge Winter HoursWinter hours for the Sheepy Ridge Sporting Clays now are in effect, and start at 10 a.m. Sundays at the group’s course located along State Line Road.
All skill levels can shoot, and instruction is available if requested. The cost of 100 birds is $27 for non-members, $22 for members and $15 for youth 15 and under. Short rounds can be shot on request.
For information or directions, call Dar at 541-892-9621, Steve at 541-891-7071 or Travis at 541-883-7419.
Tulelake concealed carry weapons trainingTULELAKE — The Tulelake Police Department will be holding concealed carry weapons classes at the Tulelake Police Department March 28, April 25 and June 6.
All classes are at 9 a.m. and are open to the public. The class meets the California Department of Justice standards for qualification for a concealed weapons permit and is specifically for residents of Tulelake and Siskiyou County though others are welcome to attend as space is available.
A person must be a California resident to obtain a CCW permit in California. All applicants are advised to bring the weapons they are going to list on their permit and fifty rounds of ammunition for qualification.
The cost of the class is $30, but costs will be waived for all active school personnel that attend the training. The Police Department is located at 470 C St in Tulelake. Contact it at 530-667-5284 with additional questions.