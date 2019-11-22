Mike’s Fieldhouse & Basin United S.C. winter and spring leagues
Games for the 2020 winter adult coed soccer league begin Monday, Jan. 6, and continue through Wednesday, Feb. 12, for a total of eight games. Games will be played at 7 p.m., 8 p.m. or 9 p.m.
The league costs either $450 per team or $50 a player with an 18-person limit per team for the 7 v 7 (including goalkeeper) matches.
Players must be at least 18 or a senior in high school. There is no requirement for women on the field, though a goal scored by a female player will count for two points.
Adult coed recreation volleyball begins Jan. 10 with games at 7 p.m., 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. on Fridays through Feb. 14. Registration costs $25 with a $2 game fee for referees.
Teams must have between 7-10 players for 5 v 5. Players must be at least 16.
Arena-style futsal begins Jan. 5 for six weeks at Mike’s indoor arena for third though twelfth graders. The league costs $50 a person and is an opportunity to learn Futsal culminating in an inner-squad tournament on the last Sunday.
Each Sunday will consist of two half-hour games.
Drop-in
Winter youth drop-in soccer has started with a cost of $5 per session and will continue through mid-March.
All sessions are from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. High schoolers play Mondays and Wednesdays, fifth through eighth grades play Thursdays and first through fourth graders play Tuesdays.
There is no necessary commitment to participate.
Winter adult drop-in soccer is Tuesdays and Thursdays starting at 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. continuing through March 19.
Sessions are $7 a piece, or $50 for a 10-session punch card.
Winter adult drop-in volleyball begins Dec. 4 with sessions from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Jan. 3, after which sessions will only be Mondays and Wednesdays through March 18.
Sessions are $5 per person.
Spring League
Early Bird Registration for the Spring 2020 6-game recreational soccer league ends Dec. 1. Regular registration begins the following day and continues through March 13.
Divisions include Little Kickers for kids ages 2 and 3, Grasshoppers for 4 and 5, and Kindergarten Coed: 1st/2nd Grade, 3rd/4th Grade, 5th/6th Grade, 7th/8th Grade.
Practice begins March 23 with games on Fridays and Saturdays beginning April 3 through May 9. The KIC Tournament will be held May 15 and 16.
Snowflake Mile
Registrations for the annual Snowflake Mile, which is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, now are being accepted, and will be taken through Friday, Nov. 29.
The one-mile run will start at the intersection of Spring and Main, continue down Main Street and finish at Veterans Memorial Park. Participants will be able to warm up at Modoc Field, but must be in front of the Klamath County Museum no later than 6:25 p.m.
Packet pickup and late registrations on race day will take place from noon to 5 p.m. race day at Asana Yoga and Sole, 1205 Klamath Ave.
A drop-off for sweats will be available in front of the museum until 6:25 p.m., and participants need to place them in a marked, personal bag. They will be available at the finish.
Runners and walkers 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
Registration forms are available at Klamath Union High School or Asana. Information on cost and T-shirt is available on the form. Checks should be payable to KUHS, with all proceeds going to the school’s cross country and track and field teams.
Pickleball
Pickleball 101 classes will be on the second Saturday of each month throughout the year, with Pickleball 102 set for the second Sundays of the month, all at the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church gym.
Saturday classes will run from 9 a.m.-noon. Players are expected to provide their own water, court shoes (or tennis shoes) and comfortable clothing. Nets, paddles and balls will be provided by the Klamath Basin Pickleball Association.
Sunday sessions will be used to put skills learned in class into practice.