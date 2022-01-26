Going into the fourth quarter against a league opponent on Tuesday, the Chiloquin Queens had only mustered 16 points and trailed by three.
But the Chiloquin offense found a groove in that final frame and doubled their point total to scoot to a 32-25 Mountain Valley League win over Central Christian.
Freshman Elaine Gilcrist caught fire in the fourth, scoring nine of her team-high 11 points in that eight-minute stretch. Laila Weiser, another freshman, also scored all five of her points in the frame.
At the halftime break the score was tied at 14 but Chiloquin only put up a couple of points in the third quarter, putting them in line for the late comeback. Sophomore Ceceionna Weiser scored most of the Queens’ points in the first half by hitting a trio of 3-pointers in the opening quarter to give her nine total points for the game.
Senior Venessa Koon had a monster game around the rim, grabbing 12 rebounds. Fellow senior Zada Koon posted five boards, as did Gilcrist.
After the win, Chiloquin (3-6, 2-4 MVL) sits fifth in the Mountain Valley League standings with Central Christian (5-5, 3-3) a spot ahead. The Queens will have a great opportunity to continue to make up ground as they face Central Christian again on Friday but on the road.
Boys: Chiloquin 58, Central Christian 38
The final score doesn’t show it but the Chiloquin boys actually trailed by a point at halftime.
Over the course of the second half, the Panthers outscored visiting Central Christian 36-15 to get their 20-point league win.
Junior guard Ayden Miller was unstoppable during that stretch, scoring all of his game-high 19 points — including four 3-pointers — in that second half. Miller also stuffed the stat sheet with eight assists and seven steals on the game.
Desmond Jackson, another junior guard, dropped 11 total points after hitting three 3-pointers. A third junior guard — Jaden Jackson — racked up 9 points over the course of the game.
The win elevated Chiloquin (2-6, 2-4) to sixth place in the Mountain Valley League and they’ll get an instant chance to advance further. The Panthers face fifth-place Prospect Charter — who share the exact same league record (2-4) — on the road on Friday evening.
Girls: Bonanza 54, Rogue River 16
The Bonanza girls cruised in yet another league win, blowing by Rogue River on Tuesday night.
After allowing eight points in the opening quarter, the Antlers allowed their opponents just another eight points for the rest of the game while also going deep into their bench.
Eleven different Antlers made a mark on the score sheet and Kshalee Thomas led the way by hitting two 3-pointers to help her reach 10 points. Jada Gallagher scored nine points and added six rebounds and five steals while Julie Hess and Khalani Hayes contributed seven points each.
Hayes also led in the rebound department, gathering 10 total — five of which were on the offensive end, giving Bonanza plenty of second chances. As a team, the Antlers piled up 22 offensive rebounds and 38 total for the game.
The Antlers (10-7, 2-1 SCL) have taken two of their first three league games and sit behind Lakeview (9-2, 2-0), the Southern Cascade League leaders. Next up is a rematch against Rogue River (4-8, 1-2) on Saturday, but this time Bonanza will go on the road.