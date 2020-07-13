More than 50 pickleball players from the Klamath Basin gathered July 11-12 at Steen Sports Park to participate in a pickleball tournament.
Kristi Redd, president of Klamath Basin Pickleball said that the "Luck of the Draw" tourney was a fun event that brought people from different pickleball venues together.
A paddle sport that combines the elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis, pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports. Two or four players use paddles to hit a wiffleball over a net with a court layout similar to tennis.
Redd said more than 200 people are involved in the local Klamath Basin Pickleball organization.
The tournament was sponsored by Pacific Crest Credit Union, Fisher Nicholson Realty, Isler Group, Greg and Carlie Cunningham, Franklin Balls and KOA Campgrounds. The proceeds from the tournament will be used to benefit Steen Sports Park.
The next tournament, Paddling for Childhood Cancer, will take place at Henley High School in September.