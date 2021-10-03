Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The Mazama student section cheers on the Vikings during the game against Henley at Henley High School on Oct. 1, 2021.
As I stood perched in a boom lift broadcasting the South Side series football game between Mazama and Henley Friday night, I briefly paused to appreciate the moment.
For the first time in nearly two years, there was normalcy.Granted, there were plenty of people wearing masks and teams and schools were still adapting the COVID-19 protocols.The fall season of 2020 was played in the spring of this year. COVID-19 restrictions limited fans to very small numbers. Few students went to games, with many of them still distance learning from home. There was only a six-game season. Many teams in the state didn’t even get that many.Friday, there was a Pep band. A Henley choral group performed a flawless rendition of the National Anthem. At halftime, there was a “miracle minute” fundraiser to support a local cancer victim. You heard laughter, and loud cheering on both sides. There wasn’t an empty seat in the house.I’ve broadcast more than 20 of those contests during the years, including a year when Henley played Mazama twice. Henley won the regular season game, Mazama the all-important state playoff game.On this night, however, I realized something I hadn’t appreciated before. To be honest, I felt a little guilty about it, thinking I had taken all of those previous games, and years, for granted.It felt normal.Student bodies filled the bleachers on both sides of the field with good natured ribbing of the other side. Players that have played multiple sports together in a small community were now competing with each other. I witnessed parents of teams from both sides pose with players from both sides after the game. Opposing players stood and conversed for several minutes before heading to the locker rooms.It was as close to how it used to be as it could be.While it wasn’t perfect, it took my mind — and I’m confident a few thousand others too — off of the troubles our society has faced with this crisis if only for a few short hours.Extracurricular activities and athletics in high school are an integral part of the learning process. What happened on this Friday night could never be duplicated with a Zoom conference.The fight with COVID-19 is far from over in this part of the country, no question. But we’re clearly making progress and this community event was much needed in more ways than just four quarters of football.
— Randy Adams is operations director, play-by-play man and morning host at Wynne Broadcasting.