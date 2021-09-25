The Crosspoint Christian Warriors (2-1) won their first home football game in school history with a 28-12 victory over the in-conference Perrydale Pirates (2-1) on Saturday.
Crosspoint — the result of a recent merger of what was formerly the Triad and Hosanna Christian schools — was able to lean on a defense that allowed no second-half points and notched two pick-sixes to get the win on what used to be Hosanna’s home field.
“Our first home game and home win, so it’s really pretty special,” said Mike Homfeldt, the Warriors’ head coach.
In the first half, both teams turned in three total scores with Perrydale taking a 12-8 lead into the break.
Crosspoint opened the scoring on their second drive of the game. After converting two first downs on the ground, the Warriors went for the deep ball. Senior quarterback Blake Throne rolled out and threw a long dart to the waiting hands of senior Averie Roe, who had a step on his man.
In open space, Roe legged by a handful of defenders to find the end zone on a 65-yard-touchdown. Throne ran in the two-point conversion, handing the Warriors an 8-0 lead with less than two minutes to go in the first quarter.
Perrydale responded with a lengthy drive that culminated in a 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Wyatt Burg to wide receiver Mason Crawford. A failed conversion attempt left the score at 8-6.
The Pirates scored again on their final drive of the half, running down the clock with a hard-nosed running attack between the 20s. With just 13 seconds to go and the ball inside the Crosspoint 5-yard line, Burg once again found a receiver in the end zone, hitting Erik Danka for a three-yard touchdown pass.
The play of the game came early in the third quarter. Perrydale got the kickoff to start the half and strung together a strong drive to get deep inside the Crosspoint red zone. Again, Burg dropped back and looked for a man in the end zone.
His pass, however, was intercepted by Crosspoint senior Kenny Tuttle, who sprinted the full length of the field in 80-plus-degree heat to hand the Warriors a 14-12 lead they’d hold the rest of the game.
“We were pretty evenly matched teams,” Homfeldt said. “I think we just made a couple plays that were pretty impressive. I mean, Kenny getting that ball at the goal line, going the complete other way, flipped the game on its head.”
From then on, Perrydale’s offensive possessions ended in two punts, a turnover-on-downs inside the Crosspoint red zone and finally another pick-six that sealed the Warriors’ victory.
Jacob Cross scored Crosspoint’s second defensive touchdown to ice the game late in the fourth. Also in the second half, Roe broke loose for a 63-yard touchdown scamper. Roe led the Crosspoint offense with 101 yards rushing and 107 yards receiving to go along with his two touchdowns. Quarterback Throne was 4 for 9 passing for 144 yards and a touchdown.
Perrydale had 305 yards of total offense — more than double that of Crosspoint. The Pirates simply had more possessions and ran more plays than the Warriors in the second half — a symptom of the Warriors scoring twice on interception returns. On the game, Perrydale ran 74 offensive plays to Crosspoint's 27. Fin Janesofsky paced the Pirates' offense with 168 rushing yards.
While they spent a significant amount of time on the field, the Crosspoint defense was lights out on fourth down, only allowing the Pirates to convert once on four tries. Crosspoint's Roe tied with Lucas Heryford for the team lead in tackles as they finished with five apiece. Throne also had two tackles for loss.
“You would assume that there were challenges,” Homfeldt said of combining two football teams in Triad and Hosanna that were rivals for years. “But from the things we did last spring when the school started coming together, the kids instantly meshed.”
Because of that rivalry, many of the athletes already knew each other, allowing the program to hit the ground running.
“They embrace that,” Homfeldt said. “We have an incredible unity on our team this year. I mean, I've never had a team that's this tight. They pull for each other, they play for each other.”
Homfeldt also tipped his hat to his coaching staff, adding that “without them, this doesn’t happen.”