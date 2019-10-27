Early struggles proved costly, again, for Oregon Tech’s volleyball team after the Hustlin’ Owls dropped a five-set decision to Northwest Christian Friday at Danny Miles Court 25-19, 22-25, 25-21, 16-25, 15-12.
“We knew going in it was crucial,” Oregon Tech head coach Andrew Clifton said.
The loss puts the Owls’ battle to reach the Cascade Collegiate Conference playoffs in a tenuous position with five matches left in the regular season.
“We started off like we did against the College of Idaho two weeks ago,” Tech’s coach said. “After dropping the first game-and-a-half, by the time we got it going, we had things going our way.”
Then came unforced errors — in attacking the net, serving and serve receive.
“Volleyball is like baseball, a momentum sport, so it’s when your mistakes happen that count,” Clifton said.
“We shot ourselves in the foot a lot (Friday) night),” he said. “We were playing catchup all night and had a lot of nervous errors.”
The only set which was not a see-saw struggle was the fourth, when Oregon Tech dominated the competition and held the largest team lead in any set throughout the contest, and that was the final 25-16 count.
Until then, the Owls’ 24-19 lead in the second set had been the second largest margin either team held against the other in a match in which there were 37 tie scores, and 14 lead changes. NCU’s single biggest lead was at the end of the first set.
With the win, NCU evened its league record at 8-8, and allowed the Beacons to secure a berth in the eight-team playoffs. The team is 16-9 on the year.
Tech, meanwhile, fell to 6-9 in the league, and has a three-match lead for the eighth, and final, playoff berth, with matches at nationally ranked Eastern Oregon and College of Idaho coming up. Then comes a match at Walla Walla before OIT completes the regular season at home Nov. 7-8.
TECH TALK
n Friday’s match was the second with Clifton at the helm of Oregon Tech, and former OIT head coach Jason Corwin the head coach at NCU. It had been more than 30 years since a former Tech head coach returned to Klamath Falls as an opposing head coach. n Kaylin Talonen had nine kills, and Melody Edwards eight, for OIT, which attacked at .149. Tech had six service aces and seven service errors. n Tech is 13-11 on the season. n Edwards was involved in seven of OIT’s 10 blocks, while Faith Houck-Wylie was involved in six. n NCU attacked at .173, and Claire Salness had 13 kills. Henley grad Jessica Nortcutt had two kills for the Beacons.