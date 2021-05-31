Oregon Tech will play Wednesday for a national softball championship.
The second-seeded Owls (48-8) defeated the College of Idaho 4-1 on Monday night to finish the tournament’s winners bracket.
Pitcher Sarah Ambramson got the win, pitching seven innings of 6-hit ball but allowing just one run.
Oregon Tech managed just four hits in the game, but that was enough to drive in four runs — two in the top of the first and two in the fifth. The College of Idaho had two costly errors in the game.
Leadoff hitter McKenna Armantrout went 1-for-3 and scored a run while shortstop Kaila Mick went 1-for-4 with an RBI and scored a run. Olivia Lethlean, from Medford, got the start in left field and scored as well. Maggie Buckholz, fresh off her Saturday night heroics, had an RBI while going 1-for-3 from the plate.
The Owls made it to the winner’s bracket championship in dramatic fashion.
On Saturday night Buckholz hit a walk-off solo-home run in the bottom of the 9th inning to win the game 5-4 over Madonna University.
The sophomore transfer from New Mexico sat back on a 1-2 pitch and drove it over the right-center wall sending the Owl faithful into jubilation.
The ace from both sides dealt strikes early on in that game. Sarah Abramson and her opponent Maeson Schlaud each threw two quick scoreless frames to open up the contest.
In the third, Madonna would break through, scoring three runs on four hits. The 3-0 lead the Crusaders jumped out to handed the Owls their largest deficit since March 27, but it wouldn’t last long.
Tech would respond in the bottom of the 3rd, plating three runs to tie the game. The three run rally came with two outs, as Kaila Mick and Krista Ward came through with RBI singles.
Both sides would go quiet in the next few frames, bringing up Maggie Buckholz to lead off the 9th.
Buckholz stared down the 1-0 pitch and unloaded to launch the ball over the fence and clinch the victory. Buckholz trotted around the bases before getting mobbed at home plate, but this time unlike any other of her nine home runs this season.