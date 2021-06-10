Oregon Tech head volleyball coach Ken Murczek announced Thursday the return of summer youth camps, running July 19-22. There will be a total of six camps to choose from.
Youth campers (ages 6-9) will be taught the basic techniques, fundamentals and rules of volleyball through drills and games in a fun and positive environment. Youth camp is designed to introduce the great sport of volleyball to girls and boys. Beginners are welcome. Clinics are July 19 and July 22 from 2-3:15 p.m. Cost is $15.
Junior campers (ages 10-13) will be taught the basic, intermediate and some advanced techniques, strategies and fundamentals of indoor volleyball in a fun yet challenging environment. All campers will be taken through a series of drills and games to improve their overall skill and knowledge of the game. Clinics are July 19 and 22 from 3:30-5 p.m. and cost is $20.
Senior Campers (ages 14-18) will focus on the skills of passing, setting, attacking, blocking, and serving. Teaching cues and progressions will be taught during the session in a fun yet challenging environment. Clinics are July 19 and 22 from 5:30-7 p.m. and cost is $25.
Each camper should arrive at Danny Miles Court and enter through the main lobby. Campers should wear athletic shoes and bring a water bottle. No food will be allowed in the gym unless there is a medical reason.
All campers are required to wear a mask at all times. All state and federal COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.