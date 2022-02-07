The Hustlin’ Owls split their pair of conference road games over the weekend, setting up a massive stretch of home games for Tech this week.
After defeating Bushnell on Friday, the Owls dropped their matchup against conference fourth-place Corban on Saturday. With the loss, Tech — who had the sole lead of the Cascade Collegiate Conference — ceded conference first place to the College of Idaho (22-4, 16-2 CCC).
The Owls (18-7, 15-2) have five games left on their regular season conference slate and three of them come at Danny Miles Court this week. The first of those games — on Tuesday night — is potentially the most challenging.
Conference third-place Southern Oregon (14-11, 11-6) treks to Klamath Falls from Ashland for what will undoubtedly be a heated rivalry contest.
Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday and is slated as the rescheduled edition of Tech’s annual Pink Out game.
The 11th annual Pink Out — presented by Sky Lakes Breast Health Services — is a tribute to former Oregon Tech President Martha Anne Dow and is intended to help raise awareness for the fight against breast cancer. The Tech women get things started with a 5:30 p.m. game against the Raiders.
The Tech men defeated the Raiders by 16 points in their first meeting of the season back in November. The Owls will likely have their eyes on SOU’s Josh Meyer. The 6-foot-7 forward leads the Raiders in scoring average (15.4 ppg), rebounding (8.8 per game) and 3-point attempts — which he converts a little over 30 percent of the time.
In conference play, Oregon Tech has averaged 80.5 points per game while limiting opponents to 66.6 points per game — good for a conference second-best scoring margin of +13.9. Southern Oregon is middle of the pack with a +0.3 margin.
Tech features a variety of weapons on the offensive end — seven different Owls average at least eight points per game and all are capable of having a big night.
Senior Kellen Gerig has been hottest as of late. Over his past three games, the guard from Bieber, California, has averaged 23.7 points per contest while making over 67 percent of his field goal attempts. He’s also yet to attempt a 3-point shot this season.
Big picture
While the Owls are in no immediate danger of being leap-frogged in the standings by SOU, a win would mean that Tech would tie first-place College of Idaho. Tech is also arguably still in control of their conference destiny as they still have a game in hand over the College of Idaho, who are also ranked No. 10 in the country.
Trying to sneak back into conference first-place is important. Finishing as the regular season conference champion is the most sure-fire way of securing an automatic berth in the NAIA’s national tournament.
If the Owls don’t win the regular season title, then they could still earn an automatic qualifier by winning the eight-team conference tournament. Tech would need an at-large bid, awarded by the NAIA, should they not get in via the conference tourney. As long as they continue to take care of business, a team of Tech’s caliber — ranked just outside the Top-25 in the latest coaches’ poll — would be a likely candidate for such a bid.
After SOU
After facing Southern Oregon on Tuesday, Tech then hosts Multnomah on Friday at 7:30 p.m. for Black Out for Hunger night.
Then Saturday at 5 p.m. the Owls face Warner Pacific on Senior Night. After suffering six straight losses (four of which COVID forfeits), Warner Pacific are rocketing up the standings with wins in five straight.
For their final week of the regular season, Tech will go on the road to take on Walla Walla on Feb. 18 followed by Lewis-Clark State on Feb. 19. The conference tournament starts on Feb. 23.