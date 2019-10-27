For Oregon Tech’s seven seniors, it was not the result they wanted.
Several quality scoring chances were snuffed by Warner Pacific goalkeeper Juan Inzuna. The visiting Knights were limited in their opportunities. And the result in the final home men’s soccer match of the season was a 0-0 tie.
“We didn’t start too good, and that’s kind of been a mind set,” senior Joey Driessen said. “After 20 minutes (in each half), we started moving the ball and created chances.”
Tech had 17 shots, five on goal when Inzuna had to make critical stops to keep OIT off the scoreboard.
There were other chances which were barely wide of the net, or just over.
Warner Pacific, meanwhile, had just two shots on goal, each saved by Tech junior Mitchell Jillson. The Owls goalie was challenged a couple of times in overtime, but none was a serious scoring opportunity in a battle between teams fighting for playoff positioning.
“Our defense played well,” Jillson said. “Our backs were great, our midfielders had a great performance. It was tough not scoring, but this will push us through and we will hope to pick up two wins next weekend.”
Oregon Tech heads to Northwest University and Evergreen State to complete the regular season in a pair of matches in which the 6-4-1 Hustlin’ Owls will be favored. Tech is 9-4-3 overall.
A couple of wins would give the Owls solid momentum heading into the Cascade Collegiate Conference championships which will be played in mid-November in Springfield.
Warner Pacific left the Oregon Tech soccer field 5-4-2 in league play, and 8-5-2 on the season.
Friday’s Match
Oregon Tech 9, Multnomah 0
Scoring early and often, Oregon Tech made sure there would be no letdown in its first match since dropping a tough, 1-0, decision at nationally ranked Corban seven days earlier.
John Sarna notched his seventh goal of the season less than seven minutes into Friday’s Cascade Collegiate Conference match against Multnomah University, and the Hustlin’ Owls went on to a 9-0 victory on their own pitch.
“All we knew was that we had to do our job,” Devin Lutz said after the win.
Part of a defense which allowed the visiting Lions just two shots, none on goal, Lutz said: “We just wanted to stay back, stay focused and keep our composure.”
There was little doubt Tech did what it wanted to.
Substituting liberally, seven different players scored, and some of the players with limited action this season added steadily to the OIT win. Lucas Hale and Jack Warner each scored his first goal of the season, while Brennan Gazdik and Brock Rideout each had his second
“We have a lot of belief in our team, from the first player to the last,” Gazdik said.
“We knew we had good chemistry regardless of our coach, but (first-year OIT men’s coach) Brandon (Porter) has done a great job,” he added.
OWL HOOTS n Daniel Blessinger sat out both of the home finales to nurse an injury. n Friday, Tech put 20 of its 37 shots on goal. n Five of Friday’s goals were scored by non-starters. n In addition to Driessen, Gazdik, Blessinger, Lutz, Cade Roske, Nick Lynch and Lucas Hale all played their final home match for the Hustlin’ Owls, and each was honored before Saturday’s match. n For the second straight season, the national anthem of the Netherlands was played before the U.S. anthem, this time to recognize the four years of play from Driessen, who is from Oegsteest, Netherlands.