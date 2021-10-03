Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
customercare@heraldandnews.com for help creating one.
In this 2017 file photo, Lakeview High School lines up against the Lost River Raiders during a Lost River vs Lakeview football game at Lost River High School.
The Lost River Raiders (4-1, 2-0 League) rolled to their fourth-straight victory Friday night, shutting out Crosspoint Christian (2-2, 2-2) with a 51-0 score.
The Raiders put the game out of reach early, piling up 32 first-quarter points in the road victory.
Junior Nathan Dalton paced the Raiders’ rushing attack with two touchdowns and 105 yards on nine carries. The sophomore Connor Dunlea wasn’t far behind with 92 yards and one touchdown on five carries.
Quarterback Chase McAuliffe was perfect through the air, completing all four of his passing attempts for 87 yards and two touchdowns. McAuliffe also added 65 yards and another touchdown on the ground. Kayden Hartman, a freshman, also passed three times for the Raiders. He completed two passes for 49 yards and a touchdown.
Hayden Duren led the way among Lost River wideouts with three receptions, two of them touchdowns. Sophomore Emmett O’Brien also made two catches, one for a score.
Dunlea was also a significant contributor on the opposite side of the ball, snagging three of the Raiders’ four interceptions. The Lost River defense held the Warriors to just 36 yards rushing and 153 yards passing.
The Warriors’ Blake Throne was 7 for 22 passing and senior Averie Roe caught three of those passes for 100 yards.
Crosspoint plays at Bonanza on Friday, while Lost River has a neutral-site matchup against Chiloquin on Thursday at Mazama High School.