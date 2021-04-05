The undefeated Mazama football team will have a chance to play for a state title, despite the vagaries of this COVID-influenced high school football season.
Mazama (5-0) will play Marist (4-1) on Saturday, April 10 at 4:30 p.m. at Cottage Grove High School in what OSAA is calling the 4A state championship game.
There will be a limit of 225 spectators allowed on Mazama's side of the field. $5 student tickets will go one sale Wednesday at noon, with $6 senior and $8 adult tickets going on sale Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets will be sold at the Mazama athletics office. Parents of players will have an ability to secure tickets outside the general sale.
This story will be updated. Check back at heraldandnews.com.