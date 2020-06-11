The Klamath Basin Pickleball Association invites locals to come learn to play pickleball on its six new pickleball courts. Pickleball 101 is a free beginner pickleball class that will be this Saturday, June 13, at 9 a.m. at Steen Sports Park, located at 4500 Foothills Blvd. in Klamath Falls.
“Come see why everyone is talking about pickleball, the fastest-growing sport in the US!” the KBPA urges.
Paddles, balls, instructor and assistants will be provided by KBPA.
- Wear comfortable clothing and sports shoes with lateral support.
- Bring plenty of drinking water.
- Eye protection is recommended for your safety.
- You will learn: basic rules and strategies, how to serve, how to keep score, and how to play a doubles game.
- Come alone or bring friends. It’s always fun, and you’ll meet many new friends!
“Pickleball 102 (more time to have fun and practice your new skills) will be held on the following day, Sunday, June 14. Come play with experienced players from our club who have volunteered to coach and encourage our newer players,” the KBPA said.