Klamath Union High School boys basketball beat crosstown rival Mazama 42-38 at Pel Court Saturday night, securing a league title and finishing an undefeated regular season.
KUHS Pelicans (12-0) won the Skyline Conference Championship for the first time since 1983, clinching the title earlier in the week with a win over Henley.
KU now heads to the state final eight championship tournament, the end of the year tournament for this COVID-impacted season. They will enter as the No.5-seed and face off against fourth-ranked Cascade.
Scoring leaders against Mazama included senior Jacob Cook with 11 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists. Senior Garrett Short added 10 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists and 7 blocks while senior Aaron Franklin scored 5 points.
Mazama's offense was led by Daniel Yancey with 14 points and Tristan Lee, who scored 10 in the loss.
Responding to Mazama’s early shooting success, Pelican coach Ed Case said he told his team to relax and hit their shots. A perfect regular season depended on it.
“Before this Mazama game, we’d already won the conference,” said senior Jacob Cook. “But we really wanted to be undefeated.”
The road to an undefeated season wasn’t long, but it was hard. A compressed schedule forced the Pelicans to face down four opponents in five days, including a grueling double overtime game against Hidden Valley.