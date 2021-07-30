Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Davis Hartwell, a 13-year old from Klamath Falls, posted a 14-under par 58 in the final round of the Klamath Basin Junior Championship played July 28-29 at Running Y Ranch in Klamath Falls. He won the Boys 12-13 division by 16 strokes.
Hartwell, who shot a 3-under par 69 on the first day, recorded 14 birdies in the final round for a blemish-free scorecard.
He rattled off five birdies in a row on holes No. 2 through 6 and another five straight birdies on holes No. 8 through 12, before closing out the round with birdies in four of his last five holes.
Hartwell only registered one bogey over the course of two days.
The 58 he posted on Thursday is a new course record at Running Y Ranch. His previous career-best score was a 64.
So far in 2021 Hartwell has earned four Boys 12-13 Division wins in the five OGA Junior Major Tournaments for which he has competed.
He took home a division title at the Centennial Junior Championship, an event he shot 13-under par to win by 13 strokes. Hartwell also posted victories at the Central Oregon Junior Championship, the Southern Oregon Junior Championship before the remarkable win at the Klamath Basin Junior.
He also finished as runner-up at the Central Willamette Junior Championship.