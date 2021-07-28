The Klamath Falls Falcons went 4-1 in the Northwest regional of Senior Babe Ruth baseball in Ephrata, Washington last week. The team’s only loss was to the eventual champion by one run.
However, the Falcons will be the team representing the region in the Senior Babe Ruth World Series starting next Saturday in Mobile, Alabama.
The region’s champion, Chaffey Baseball of Bellevue, Washington, opted out of going to the series. National Senior Babe Ruth officials contacted the Falcons organization early last week.
“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for these kids," said Joe Tacchini, the Falcons' general manager. “Our team represented the Basin and Oregon very well in the regionals, and we think they will do well in the series.”
In 2014, Klamath Falls played in the World Series against Mobile. The Rawdogs beat the Falcons 7-4 for the national championship. The very next year, the Series was held here in Klamath Falls at Kiger Stadium. Klamath Falls won two and lost two that year.
This year's games will be played at Mobile’s Hank Aaron Stadium, a minor league facility that seats 6,000.
The Falcons are guaranteed four games in the tournament. They’ll open with a 10 a.m. game Sunday, August 1, against the Southwest representative. Monday at 1 p.m., they’ll match up with Pacific Southwest. Tuesday at 7 p.m., the Falcons meet Middle Atlantic, and Wednesday they wrap up pool play against the New England representative at 1 p.m. All times EST.
The elimination rounds begin Thursday, August 5. Klamath Falls would have to finish high enough in their bracket to move on.
Head coach Pete Whisler said the series is a tremendous opportunity to put Klamath Falls baseball on the national stage once again.
“We’re excited to have been given this opportunity," Whisler said. "Our kids will gain tremendous experience playing against some of the best teams in the country. I’m very happy for them.”
The season was all but over. Wednesday, the players got their uniforms returned to them and team practices were scheduled for the rest of the week. Smiles and laughter replaced the solemn look last week after just missing the championship game of the regional tournament.
“They know who we are now," Whisler said of the rest of the field. “We’ve played in two world series in the last seven years. Our teams always get complimented for playing the game the right way and this is a great reward for our young men. We’re heading back there with some confidence.”
CBS Sports Radio The Winner in Klamath Falls was scheduled to broadcast the Falcons' games from Mobile, but Babe Ruth National informed them this week the only audio and video service that will be used in the tournament is JockJive.com.
Tournament passes to watch or listen online are available through them for $34.95.