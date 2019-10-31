Herman Anderson (featured in a Herald and News sports story, “Rodeo Family,” last week) competed in the Indian National Finals Rodeo over the weekend with two other Klamath locals, Jerry Parrish and Annie Quinn Barney.
Barney, who had hopes of winning the women’s all around, finished 3rd in the world in the ladies’ breakaway and had a 27th-place ladies’ barrel racing finish.
Anderson caught the horns of his steer on both rounds, but his partner, Robert Bruised Head, missed the first night and only caught one of the steers’ legs on the second, which added five seconds to their time for 13.06 seconds.
They finished 23rd in the first round and 14 in the second, for a 20th-place finish overall.
Parrish missed his steer in the first round, but caught the second in 12.19 seconds for 19th- and 12th-place finishes, respectively. He and his partner, Clint Bruised Head, finished 19th overall.
Neither pair finished in the top-ten or won any money.