Oregon Tech softball’s stellar postseason continued, winning their 11th straight game on Wednesday, May 19.
The No. 1 seeded Owls (45-8) eliminated No. 2 seed Coastal Georgia (34-13) 7-2 to win the Reinhardt Bracket in the NAIA opening round. The victory for Oregon Tech moved them on to the 40th Annual NAIA Softball World Series, for the second consecutive time, where Tech is likely to play their first game on Thursday, May 27th.
“It was an all-around great team performance,” Greg Stewart, head coach for the Owls, said. “The bottom of our lineup really came through after we got down 0-2. We were able to string some big hits together and we played really good defense today. I could not be any prouder to see how these ladies responded to adversity and performed when it mattered. Thanks for all the support from our fans and families here and back home.”
Through the first two-and-a-half innings, it looked as if it would be another pitchers’ duel involving Sarah Abramson. However, Coastal Georgia became the first team in Abramson’s last five postseason starts to crack the code.
The 2nd-seeded Mariners broke through in the third, scoring two runs on four hits to be the first team to grab a lead over Tech since April 24th.
In the fourth, Tech wasted no time in making Coastal’s lead short-lived. The Lady Owls scored three runs on four hits, to grab the lead back.
As she has done all year, Abramson has pitched extremely well with the lead, and after her offense did just that, she began to roll.
After sitting down the Mariners in the fourth, Tech would break the game open in the fifth. The Lady Owls capitalized off a Coastal error to score two runs, then McKenna Armantrout roped a double to left to plate two more.
Leading 7-2, Abramson allowed only one hit in the final three frames, putting the game on ice and sending Tech to the World Series.
Tech’s offense totaled 11 hits, getting two a piece out of Armantrout, Buckholz, Jantzi, and Becker.
Abramson finished her seventh consecutive postseason win throwing seven innings, allowing two runs on seven hits, while walking one and striking out seven.