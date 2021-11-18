Hornets take girls' player, goalie of the year Herald and News staff Nov 18, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email × Tired of seeing surveys on articles? If you are a subscriber, simply log in or Subscribe now! In this 2019 file photo, Henley’s Ryane Mattox scores against Lakeview at Henley High School. H&N photo by Joaquin Aguilar Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A couple of Henley Hornets got the spotlight in the Skyline Conference girls' soccer honors and All-Conference teams released this week. Henley Sr. Ryane Mattox was named Player of the Year after multiple high-scoring performances and Jr. keeper Gracelyn Hedlund was named Goalie of the Year after helping her team to eight clean sheets.Hidden Valley Head Coach Dennis Hart earned Coach of the Year after the Mustangs finished runner-up in the 4A state finals last weekend. First TeamRyane Mattox, Sr., HenleyLeah Beachy, Sr., Hidden ValleySkylar Willey, Sr., Hidden ValleyLanie Cox, Jr., HenleyKarlee Touey, Sr., North ValleyMadison Miller, Sr., MazamaCassidy Mahan, Sr., Klamath UnionGracie Poe, Jr., HenleyOlivia Allen, Sr., North ValleyTaya Mendoza, Sr., Hidden ValleyMaddie Kaefring, Sr., MazamaGoalie: Gracelyn Hedlund, Jr., HenleySecond TeamLexi Hill, Sr., Hidden ValleyKinsey Hullman, Sr., Henley,Addi Smith, Jr., North ValleyGabrielle Heverly, Jr., Hidden ValleyMia Dentinger, Soph., Klamath UnionKennedy Lease, Sr., MazamaSophia Rodriguez, Jr., PhoenixShanelle Balbin, Sr., Henley Riley Yunker, Soph., Hidden ValleyAlexis Dahm, Jr., Klamath UnionGoalie: Taya Richardson, Jr., Klamath UnionHonorable MentionAshley Yunker, Jr., Hidden ValleyGrace Berardino, Sr., HenleyMakenna Garcia, Jr., MazamaHannah Darrah, Jr., MazamaJessica Mockridge, Jr., North ValleyRuby Rector, Jr., PhoenixAshlyn Godfrey, Soph., North Valley (goalie)Grace Hamilton, Sr., Mazama (goalie)Lily Emmons, Sr., Hidden ValleyMaria Cross, Sr., Hidden ValleyMikell Lowry, Sr., HenleyJessica Harrington, Sr., MazamaRaeann Shrock, Jr., North ValleyHailey deGroot, Sr., Klamath UnionCarsyn Gallegos, Fr., PhoenixMadelyn Mayer, Sr., PhoenixMorgan James, Jr., PhoenixPlayer of the Year: Ryane MattoxGoalie of the Year: Gracelyn HedlundCoach of the Year: Dennis Hart, Hidden Valley Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Henley Goalie Hidden Valley Grace Berardino Sr. Sport Gracelyn Hedlund Ryane Mattox Trending now Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo dead, two injured in Chiloquin shootingKlamath Falls man found dead in Eastern Oregon motelWoman charged with homicide after infant daughter dies of fentanyl overdoseWilsonart fires up Klamath Falls facilityMiller, Hazen AllenCounting every drop: Klamath Basin water year trackerWebb, Michael StevenLooking Back: This week in Klamath Basin historyModoc Nation adds local resource and development directorAnother confirmed wolf-killed cow near Bly Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Local Survey Should Oregon continue to transition in and out of Daylight Saving Time each year? You voted: Yes, keep it as is. No, remain on standard time year-round No, remain on daylight saving time year-round Vote View Results Back Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives