Ryane Mattox

In this 2019 file photo, Henley’s Ryane Mattox scores against Lakeview at Henley High School.

 H&N photo by Joaquin Aguilar

A couple of Henley Hornets got the spotlight in the Skyline Conference girls' soccer honors and All-Conference teams released this week. 

Henley Sr. Ryane Mattox was named Player of the Year after multiple high-scoring performances and Jr. keeper Gracelyn Hedlund was named Goalie of the Year after helping her team to eight clean sheets.

Hidden Valley Head Coach Dennis Hart earned Coach of the Year after the Mustangs finished runner-up in the 4A state finals last weekend. 

First Team

Ryane Mattox, Sr., Henley

Leah Beachy, Sr., Hidden Valley

Skylar Willey, Sr., Hidden Valley

Lanie Cox, Jr., Henley

Karlee Touey, Sr., North Valley

Madison Miller, Sr., Mazama

Cassidy Mahan, Sr., Klamath Union

Gracie Poe, Jr., Henley

Olivia Allen, Sr., North Valley

Taya Mendoza, Sr., Hidden Valley

Maddie Kaefring, Sr., Mazama

Goalie: Gracelyn Hedlund, Jr., Henley

Second Team

Lexi Hill, Sr., Hidden Valley

Kinsey Hullman, Sr., Henley,

Addi Smith, Jr., North Valley

Gabrielle Heverly, Jr., Hidden Valley

Mia Dentinger, Soph., Klamath Union

Kennedy Lease, Sr., Mazama

Sophia Rodriguez, Jr., Phoenix

Shanelle Balbin, Sr., Henley

Riley Yunker, Soph., Hidden Valley

Alexis Dahm, Jr., Klamath Union

Goalie: Taya Richardson, Jr., Klamath Union

Honorable Mention

Ashley Yunker, Jr., Hidden Valley

Grace Berardino, Sr., Henley

Makenna Garcia, Jr., Mazama

Hannah Darrah, Jr., Mazama

Jessica Mockridge, Jr., North Valley

Ruby Rector, Jr., Phoenix

Ashlyn Godfrey, Soph., North Valley (goalie)

Grace Hamilton, Sr., Mazama (goalie)

Lily Emmons, Sr., Hidden Valley

Maria Cross, Sr., Hidden Valley

Mikell Lowry, Sr., Henley

Jessica Harrington, Sr., Mazama

Raeann Shrock, Jr., North Valley

Hailey deGroot, Sr., Klamath Union

Carsyn Gallegos, Fr., Phoenix

Madelyn Mayer, Sr., Phoenix

Morgan James, Jr., Phoenix

Player of the Year: Ryane Mattox

Goalie of the Year: Gracelyn Hedlund

Coach of the Year: Dennis Hart, Hidden Valley

