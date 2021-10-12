The Henley boys' soccer team (8-2-1, 6-0 Skyline) defeated Hidden Valley (6-3, 3-3) Monday night 2-0, expanding their hold on the conference and notching their sixth shutout of the year.
The Hornets' Gavin Knutson, a sophomore, scored both of the Henley goals. He was assisted on both by junior Jacob Gonzales.
Henley outshot the Mustangs 20-14 and Hornets' goalkeeper Andrew Edwards turned in nine saves for the clean sheet. Henley head coach Lupe Gonzales noted it was a "very evenly matched game" where "both teams had opportunities."
The win over No. 8 Hidden Valley capped a tough, yet largely successful slate for No. 3 Henley. Last week, the Hornets downed league opponent Phoenix — who held the No. 3 spot at the time, but have since dropped to No. 4 — with six second half goals. On Saturday, the Hornets took a 3-2 loss from No. 5 McLoughlin in a non-league matchup at Sisters High School.
Knutson also scored against McLoughlin, along with junior Lello Sguera. Eli Hayes and Kasen Schols each had an assist. The loss to McLoughlin snapped a seven-game unbeaten streak for the Hornets.
This Hornets squad, which has just four seniors, holds a two-game lead in the Skyline Conference standings with four regular season games remaining. Phoenix is just behind with a 4-2 league record. Of Henley's final four games, only one — a season-ending rematch at Phoenix — is against an OSAA 4A top-10 team.
On Thursday, Henley will host a winless Mazama team, while Hidden Valley takes on North Valley/Rogue River.