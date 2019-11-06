Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

In shutouts, the Henley Hornets and Mazama Vikings were eliminated from the Class 4A girls soccer playoffs on the road Tuesday.

At Philomath, the No. 11-seed Hornets’ defense held the No. 6-seed Warriors to just one goal, but couldn’t find an equalizer.

Henley ended in a 1-0 loss to round out the Hornet’s 6-6-4 season.

As a 16-seed, Mazama had a tough bill to foot against the No. 1-seeded Gladstone Gladiators.

The Vikings’ 6-9 season ended in a 9-0 decision to the Gladiators.

The Hornets are losing two seniors: midfielder Tanikwah Lang and defender Raigan Loney. Mazama is also losing two seniors in forward Isabella Serrato and midfielder Cheyenne Miller.

Sierra Webster is a sports reporter for the Herald and News covering high school sports. She's a graduate of the University of Oregon.