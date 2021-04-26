Four Oregon Tech athletes have been recognized as the Cascade Conference Embrace Health-Santiam Hospital Players of the Week for their performances during the period of April 19-25.
Trask Telesmanich and Sarah Abramson each were named Pitcher of the Week for baseball and softball respectively, while Tech’s Hunter Drops was named field outdoor athlete of the week and Mark French was named track outdoor athlete of the week.
Telesmanich, a six-foot-one senior pitcher from Gladstone, dominated on the mound Sunday with eight strikeouts as he improved to 5-3 on the season. He allowed just three hits with no runs to pick up the win.
Abramson, a five-foot-10 junior pitcher from Milwaukie, grabbed two wins in the circle for the Owls, throwing over 17 innings. She allowed just three runs over three games, striking out 12 batters in the process.
Drops, a junior from Coos Bay, competed at the CCC Decathlon Championship, presented by U.S. Bank, where he finished second. He won the javelin event with a mark of 70.93, which now leads the NAIA by 25 feet and he is now No. 20 on the US list for the Olympic trials.
French, a senior from Tualatin, won the 10K event at the Southern Oregon University Invite #4 with a time of 30 minutes, 40.48 seconds, for an NAIA ‘A’ mark. He is now eighth on the NAIA. He led the last 19 laps and won by 30 seconds, smashing his previous school record by 26 seconds.