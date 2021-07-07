Over the Independence Day weekend, former Mazama wideout Cole Brosterhous added one more accolade to an already decorated high school football career.
The 6-foot, 3-inch Western Oregon University-commit was named the MVP at this year's annual Les Schwab Bowl — one of the state's premier all-star games. The game, which took place at McMinnville's Linfield University, featured mainly 5A and 6A prep stars from Oregon and Southwestern Washington.
Brosterhous, one of the game's few 4A invitees, snagged seven receptions for 88 yards and brought down the game's only receiving touchdown to assist his South team in a 31-8 victory over the North.
"It was a great honor," Brosterhous said. "To get selected to play in that is huge, especially for a small-town kid."
Brosterhous' 18-yard touchdown reception came on a second-quarter, third-and-goal. A redzone sack prior to the touchdown put the South out of punch-in range, allowing Brosterhous the opportunity to come down with the ball. He said it wasn't tough to build chemistry with his team's two talented quarterbacks in the week of practice leading up to the game.
"Those dudes can really throw the ball," Brosterhous said. "I was just hoping he'd throw it up to me on that play."
As MVP of the Les Schwab Bowl, Brosterhous joins a group of alumni that have gone on to several successful college careers.
Eric Dungey, the 2015 MVP, quarterbacked for Syracuse, setting passing records there, and is currently on a free-agent deal with the Cincinnati Bengals. Wyatt Smith, the 2017 MVP, found repeated success as Linfield University's quarterback.
Kicker Zach Emerson got the MVP nod in 2016 and went on to handle kickoff and point-after duties for Oregon until mental-health-related, off-the-field issues contributed to his exit from the team, the Bend Bulletin reported. He'll play this year for the High Desert Storm.
Perhaps the game's most-famous participant, Ndamukong Suh, was not named MVP when he played in the game in 2005, the Oregonian reported. Suh won the Super Bowl with his Tampa Bay Buccaneers in February.
Brosterhous said his current summer plans include working to gain 20 pounds ahead of his college season and playing in the East-West Shrine Game in Baker City in August.