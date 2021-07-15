David Myers was named head coach of the Oregon Tech golf program.
Oregon Tech athletic director John Van Dyke said he believes “Dave will continue to build off the momentum of our two programs and the teams will continue to perform at a championship level. As a former teacher and coach at our local high schools, I know he is a man of integrity and will care for each athlete as they develop.”
Myers has been the head coach of both golf programs at Mazama High School since 2018. In his first year, he led his Viking team to the school’s first state trophy as the boys took 4th place. In 2019 his boys’ team took 5th place at state and Myers earned Skyline Coach of the Year accolades.
Myers started his coaching career at Henley High School, serving as an assistant coach from 1994 to 1999, working under head coach Jeff Corkill at the time. In 2000 Myers was named head coach of the Henley girls’ program. Over the next 12 years his teams would finish in the top 15 in the state a total of nine times, including a 3rd place in 2000 and 4th place in 2009. Overall, he coached eight all-state individuals, including one state champion.
Myers began his teaching career in 1993 for the Klamath County School District teaching various high school science and mathematics courses. He also taught a geology class through Southern Oregon University Extended Campus Program to his classes for college credit.
During his time at Mazama and Henley, Myers also served as assistant football coach and basketball coach.
Myers received his Bachelor of Science in Geology in 1986, a Master of Science in Civil Engineering in 1988, and a Master of Arts in Teaching in 1993, all from Oregon State University. David attended Ferguson Elementary and graduated from Henley High in 1981.
David and his wife of 33 years, Katrina, moved back to Klamath Falls in 1992. Together they have a daughter, Sierra (27) and a son, Trevor (22). Sierra works as a paralegal in Phoenix, AZ and Trevor just completed tech school for the US Air Force and will be stationed in Okinawa, Japan.