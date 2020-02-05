South Carolina, Baylor, Louisville and Oregon would be the four top seeds if the NCAA Women’s Tournament began Monday.
The NCAA on Monday provided its first snapshot of the top 16 teams in the tournament field. Those schools would potentially host the opening two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, which begins March 20.
“I will say the committee was pretty consistent on the top four,” said Diane Turnham, chair of the women’s basketball committee. “One to six could elevate themselves to different positions. South Carolina has one loss in November. Baylor, Oregon and Louisville had a lot of discussion. These are tough calls. They could change.”
Five Pac-12 teams sit in the top of the NCAA at the season’s midway point, with Stanford granted a No. 2 seeding, Oregon State and UCLA No. 3 seeds and Arizona coming in with a No. 4. They would host games in the opening rounds of 64 and 32, before potentially heading to regional tournaments.
The No. 3 Ducks secured a No. 1 seed in the Portland region, meaning a potential “home-game” crowd in the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight.
Stanford and Arizona are with No. 1 seed Baylor in the Dallas Regional, while Oregon State would be in the Fort Wayne Regional and UCLA in Greenville.
No. 3-seeded Mississippi State would join Oregon in the Portland Regional for the second straight year. Last year the then-No. 2 seed Ducks upset the No. 1 Bulldogs 88-84 in the Elite Eight to advance to Tampa’s Final Four.
Turnham said there are seven or eight other teams knocking on the door to be in the top 16.
“We scheduled two hours and were well over it,” said Turnham, who is in her fourth year on the committee. “Incredible amount of conversation and reviewing of teams.”
The committee will do one more top 16 reveal on March 2. The bracket will be unveiled on March 16. The Final Four is in New Orleans this year with the semifinals on April 3 and the title game two days later.
“Our top 16 could look very different,” Turnham said of the next reveal. “Some teams trending up and down. Some with injuries. The next reveal will have a lot more to it.”