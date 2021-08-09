Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The Klamath Falls Falcon baseball season came to an end with four consecutive losses in the Senior Babe Ruth World Series at Hank Aaron Stadium in Mobile, Ala., last week.
How they got there was anything but typical. There were more losses than wins during the season. But, it’s a season the players won’t soon forget.
When the season started, that wasn’t even on the radar. In fact, playing Senior Babe Ruth wasn’t in the cards at all.
Because of paperwork issues, the Falcons were ineligible to play in American Legion postseason competition. So they also dual registered with Senior Babe Ruth, which led to eventually giving them a chance to play in the Pacific Northwest Regional in Ephrata, Washington.
Klamath Falls excelled there, winning four of five games before losing to the eventual champion, Chaffey Baseball from Bellevue, Wash., by one run in the semifinal.
So how did Klamath end up going to the Series in the first place?
Chaffey decided not to travel to Mobile. Babe Ruth officials contacted the Falcon organization, and Klamath Youth Baseball, to see if the Crater Lake Senior Babe Ruth chapter would be interested.
They were.
The players and coaches, along with many parents, spent several days in Mobile and the surrounding area, watching as much baseball as one could but also seeing the sights. Beaches were enjoyed in Mississippi, Florida and Alabama.
Staying cool was important. Temperatures were in the 90s with very high humidity, just as one expects this time of year in the region.
That weather may have played a factor in the first game the Falcons played. Aside from the first day, when Klamath lost to Mid-County Texas 14-3, the Falcons played well with good pitching and defense. Three losses followed, but by no more than two runs each game.
The eventual champion — Onandaga, New York — edged the Falcons 1-0. Onandaga beat the Alabama Rawdogs, 6-5, in the title game Saturday.
During their stay, the Falcons won the sportsmanship award, and lifelong memories and friendships were made.
One such friendship was an 8-year-old from Mobile that was assigned to be the Falcon team bat boy. Waylon Benya became attached to the Falcon squad, and vice versa. Tears were shed as the players and coaches left Alabama Sunday to fly back to Reno, and eventually back home from there.