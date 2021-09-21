This Mazama volleyball team has been a long time coming.
A group of five freshmen starting on the school’s struggling 2018 varsity squad has developed into a collection of motivated seniors aiming for a Skyline Conference Championship and a trip to the state tournament.
“We have a lot of team chemistry,” said Isabelle Hill, one of those seniors. “And especially since we all know each other so well. I think it just helps instead of like us all being new.”
“When you know how everybody plays, it’s easier to start a good dynamic and good speed during the game,” said Mallory Edmonds, a senior setter.
The Vikings have certainly got off to a speedy start on the court. Mazama won the Basin Best tournament and has been perfect through its first five games, dropping only one set out of 14 total on the season. The team’s conference title hunt will begin in earnest Thursday night as they take on a winless Hidden Valley on the road to kick off league play.
“League play, you have to treat every team like a top team,” said John Downey, the team’s head coach. “You can’t let up. That’s our mindset.”
But before that roaring start the team had to suffer through years of consistent losing and of course a global pandemic that has disrupted athletes at all levels. The 2018 team clawed through a 3-19 campaign, followed by a 5-13 season in 2019.
When the world sputtered to a stop in the spring and summer of 2020, Downey, his daughter and son-in-law worked to give local volleyball players an avenue to continue playing in his backyard.
“The three of us had this idea of putting a sand volleyball court in a section that was a garden,” Downey said. “We’re not great at gardening. So we decided to dig this out and put sand in there.”
They had to use a front-end loader to pour sand over a backyard fence they couldn’t take down and wheelbarrow the sand in from there.
“I called it the pit of misery,” Downey said.
But once that labor of love was finished, the backyard court became a boon for kids locked out of schools and gyms. The results were impressive and video of the court in action is available on the Basin Bombers Instagram page.
The court was host to multiple sand volleyball tournaments and clinics for kids of all ages. Parents could watch in the backyard or through the fence and thankfully, Downey said his neighbors didn’t mind too much.
“It was almost non-stop traffic every evening because they ran sand clinics for kids,” Downey said. “We ran a sand program where they could go and compete at other sand tournaments during the summer.”
When the 2020-21 season finally got going, the team turned a corner, Downey said. During the COVID-shortened spring season, the team was beaten “pretty handily” at home by rival Henley and suffered a tough loss against Klamath Union.
“Then as the second half of the season came around, I mean we really came together as a group,” Downey said. “Obviously, you don’t want it to take that long, but, you know, that’s just the process.”
The first fruits of that process was a 9-2 spring season, which included two wins over Hidden Valley, an annual contender for the conference championship, as well as a payback sweep of Henley — who would win the conference last year and finish the shortened season at No. 4 in 4A.
That red-hot Mazama team had no seniors and lost no one to graduation. Then-junior Bridget Fenner was named Skyline Conference Co-Player of the Year. Mallory Menken and Isabelle Hill were both second-team all-conference.
“Our expectation is to win,” said Menken, a senior outside hitter, to a chorus of affirmation from the rest of the team’s seniors.
Extending back to the spring, this current squad is currently on a 10-game winning streak, excluding the result of Thursday’s game at Hidden Valley.
“Our goal was not to play down to other levels, because we have the potential to be really good and play against top-notch teams,” said Edmonds. “But we kind of lack confidence sometimes.”
The team’s five seniors — Edmonds, Menken, Fenner and Isabelle and Sandra Hill — of course are supported by a strong cast of slightly younger members.
Along with Fenner last year, then-sophomore Kaylea Rietdyk was named First Team All Conference. In a recent win over Lakeview this season, Rietdyk led the team with five service aces and 15 digs. Ella Baley, another sophomore last year, was named to the conference All-Defensive Team last season.
“How we’ve been able to survive in some of these tough matches is, they played defense very well,” Downey said of his team. “So they can get the pass so we can run our offense. Then we don’t spend as much time on our heels.”
Downey said he’s not fully sure what the rest of the league looks like this season as some early season tournaments where they might’ve gotten a look were canceled. Teams like Klamath Union and Henley, who the Vikings beat 2-0 in the Basin Best Tournament, will undoubtedly get better as the year goes on.
“They always get a little bit better when they play us,” Fenner said of Henley.