Local boxer Dylan Carlson was defeated by his opponent Ermal Hadribeaj via a sixth round unanimous decision in their fight on Saturday.

The fight, which took place in Bonita Springs, Florida, was Carlson’s fourth professional boxing bout, bringing his record to 1-2-1.

With the win, Carlson’s opponent Hadribeaj improves to 5-0-1.

Following Saturday’s loss, Carlson is winless in his last three fights. Carlson’s first and only professional win came via a second round knockout when he defeated Vincent Reyes Aguilera at the Jackson County Expo in Central Point.

