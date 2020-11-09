Local boxer Dylan Carlson was defeated by his opponent Ermal Hadribeaj via a sixth round unanimous decision in their fight on Saturday.
The fight, which took place in Bonita Springs, Florida, was Carlson’s fourth professional boxing bout, bringing his record to 1-2-1.
With the win, Carlson’s opponent Hadribeaj improves to 5-0-1.
Following Saturday’s loss, Carlson is winless in his last three fights. Carlson’s first and only professional win came via a second round knockout when he defeated Vincent Reyes Aguilera at the Jackson County Expo in Central Point.