BONANZA – In the Antlers fifth-straight sweep, Bonanza volleyball slipped past the Butte Falls Loggers Saturday 25-7, 25-16, 25-13.
For Bonazna, senior Nevaeh Nelson had 27 assists, 10 aces and three kills. Sophomore libero Madalyn Cory had eight digs and three aces. Seniors Chloe Oates and Grace Lee had 13 and 11 kills, respectively, and sophomore Paislee Miranda had five blocks.
“Madalyn Cory, Kaylee Conner and Kaitlin Nichols were all awesome on defense, sending great passes to our setter Nevaeh Nelson,” Antlers head coach Donna Romtvedt said. “With her setting up our hitters, we once again recorded 31 kills for the match. We are working our way up the state standings to earn a home game in the first round of the state playoffs.
Bonanza will play Glide in the second round, according to Romtvedt.
Glide 3, Lost River 2
GLIDE – Lost River fell in a five-set marathon Saturday to the Glide Wildcats, eliminating the Raiders from Southern Cascade League playoffs.
The Raiders and Wildcats traded sets with Lost River leading, 25-16, 18-25, 25-21, 23-25, to force a fifth, deciding set.
The Wilcats who narrowly earned the final set, advanced behind a 15-10 tiebreaker.
Lost River senior Madison Hartman had 14 digs, nine kills, five aces and three blocks; fellow senior Daniela Duran also had nine kills with four blocks and one dig. Sophomore Michelle Ruedas had 24 assists, six digs and two aces.
“The girls improved so much this season and went out giving it a 110%,” Lost River head coach Kristen Masten said. “It was a well-played match.”
Thursday Volleyball
Tulelake 3, Happy Camp 0
TULELAKE – The Honkers swept Happy Camp Thursday to secure an undefeated Evergreen League season.
In the 25-19, 25-13, 25-16 decision, senior Allision Kandra had nine kills and three aces, senior Leea Brown had five kills and four aces. Seniors Briseyda Chavolla and Adi Gonzalez had six assists each.
Tulelake will host Mercy 7 p.m. Tuesday for the first round of playoffs.
Boys Soccer
Henley 6, Canyonville Academy 0
Five freshmen scored in the Henley Hornets’ decisive 6-0 non-conference match against the Canyonville Academy Pilots Saturday.
Freshmen Jeshua Ruelas, Gabriel Gonzalez, Lello Sguera, Juan Flores and Logan Parker each scored for the Hornets.
Lone upperclassman, junior Reed Tobiasson scored the Hornets other goal.
Friday Football
Butte Valley 26, Hayfork 12
HAYFORK – The Butte Valley Bulldogs upset the Hayfork Timberjacks in search of a playoff spot 26-12.
Senior Trevor Allen earned the Bulldogs first touchdown on a 70-yard run after the Butte Valley defense stopped Hayfork on downs.
Two first-half Hayfork touchdowns gave the Timberjacks a 12-6 lead into the halftime break.
Those were the last touchdowns for Hayfork, as Allen scored two more touchdowns in the third quarter to retake the lead 18-12.
Gilberto Tapia sealed the deal with the Bulldogs final touchdown and added a two-point run to give Butte Valley the final 26-12 victory.
The Bulldogs will play rival Tulelake 6 p.m. Friday in Dorris with a playoff spot on the line.