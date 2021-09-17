Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Bonanza’s Paislee Miranda (10) serves the ball during the game against Mazama at Bonanza High School on Aug. 31.
A much-improved offensive attack buoyed by already strong defense carried the Bonanza Antlers (6-6) to their first league win of the season at Rogue River (1-4).
Bonanza swept Rogue River 3-0, winning the sets 25-10, 25-18, 25-13, and gaining their first Southern Cascade League win in the Antlers' first conference matchup of the season.
"As our hitters become more confident and consistent, our overall game will improve," wrote Donna Romtvedt, Bonanza's head coach, in an email to the Herald and News. "It is exciting to see the team work hard and improve each time they step on the court. Tonight, their teamwork was outstanding and contributed to our first league win."
Senior Khaliyah Hayes led the Antlers' offense with seven kills, while senior outside hitter Bella Tenold contributed five kills and five aces. Libero Madalyn Cory added seven digs to lead the defense.
On the season, the Antlers have taken losses against larger schools, but are 4-0 against Oregon teams that are at their 2A classification or lower. Their two other wins came against 4A Klamath Union and California's Tulelake.
On Saturday, Bonanza continues on the road, taking on 2A Coquille in a non-league match.
Mazama 3, Hidden Valley 0
In their first Skyline Conference game of the season, Mazama (6-0) handily defeated a winless Hidden Valley (0-6) team.
The Vikings beat the Mustangs 25-11, 25-14, 25-19.
Seniors Isabelle Hill and Mallory Menken led the team with sevens kills each. Bridget Fenner, another senior, tacked on five kills and was perfect from the service line, delivering four aces. Fenner also had a team-high 12 assists.
Junior Ella Baley led the team with five aces. On defense, junior Kaylea Rietdyk had 15 digs, followed by senior Sandra Hill with nine and Baley with eight.