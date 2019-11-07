FootballClass 4A
After a bye week for both the Mazama Vikings and the Henley Hornets, Class 4A football resumes with the first round of playoffs this weekend in Klamath Falls.
The action begins 6 p.m. Friday night at Henley as the No. 7-seed Hornets host No. 10-seeded The Dalles Riverhawks.
The Riverhawks, who will travel five hours for the game, enter playoffs with a 5-4 record, riding a 58-13 play-in win against Valley Catholic last Friday. The Hornets’ last game was a Skyline Conference 14-10 loss to the Vikings.
On Saturday, the No. 2-seed conference-champion Vikings will host No. 15-seed Tillamook for a noon kickoff game.
While the Vikings are coming in rested from a bye week, the Cheesemakers are fresh off a 20-10 win at Elmira to cinch a playoff spot.
Class 2A
Also on Saturday, the Lost River Raiders will travel to Toledo for the first round of the Class 2A football playoffs. The 12-seeded Raiders will need to upset No. 5-seed Toledo in order to advance to the second round.
Lost River secured a playoff spot following a 6-3 season, 3-1 in league. The Raiders’ opponents, the Boomers, are recovering from a 32-20 regular season loss to Coquille last Friday, while Lost River is riding a two-game win streak.
Class 1A
The No. 7 Lions host the No. 10 North Douglas Warriors 6:30 p.m. Friday at Hosanna Christian.
Behind an 8-0 season, the Lions enter the first round of Class 1A playoffs undefeated. Their opponents, the Warriors, haven’t lost in over a month, the last time being a league-opening 72-30 loss to Lowell, a tournament playoff No. 5 seed.
The Lions have a winning history with the Warriors. In early September, Hosanna visited North Douglas for a 46-6 non-league road win.
Hosanna rivals the Triad Timberwolves enter the season as a 14-seed and will travel to Crane Friday for a 1 p.m. afternoon game against the No. 3 Mustangs.
The Timberwolves and Mustangs clashed earlier this season in a 46-14 non-league loss for Triad. The Timberwolves will need to overcome the early-season deficit to advance.
CIF North 8 Man League
The Big Valley Cardinals will stay home in the first weekend of CIF 8-man football playoffs as they host the Princeton Eagles 7 p.m. Friday.
The Eagles are riding a two-game win streak to finish out the regular season, while the Cardinals enter on the coattails of a 21-12 loss to Redding Christian last Friday.
The Tulelake Honkers will also play Friday for a chance to advance. Tulelake will travel to Burney for a 7 p.m. game, following a rout of the Butte Valley Bulldogs last week.
The Burney Raiders are coming in off a bye week after defeating Mercy 60-8 Oct. 25.
Cross CountryKlamath Union boys’ and girls’ cross country teams have both qualified for the Class 4A state meet Saturday in Eugene at Lane Community College after sweeping the Skyline Conference district meet last week.
Henley sophomore Kinsey Hullman has qualified individually by finishing in the top five at the district meet.
Hullman and the Klamath Union girls will race at 11:45 a.m. The Pelican boys race at 12:20 p.m.
Lakeview girls’ cross country qualified for the Class 3A/2A/1A state meet with a first-place team finish at the district meet in Eugene.
The Honkers will return to Lane Community College for state with a race start time of 10 a.m., the first race of the day.
VolleyballBehind an impressive rout of the Delphian Dragons last Saturday, the Bonanza Antlers advanced to the state Class 2A volleyball tournament Friday and Saturday at Ridgeview High School in Redmond.
The No. 8 seeded Antlers will need to beat No. 1 seed Kennedy in the first round in order to advance in the winners’ bracket.
Bonanza plays at 4 p.m. on Court 1.
