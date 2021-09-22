The Bonanza Antlers (7-6) continued their dominance over schools their size, sweeping league opponent Illinois Valley (0-4) ahead of a key match up on Thursday.
Another strong defensive performance from the Antlers limited the Cougars from even reaching 15 points in any set. Bonanza defeated Illinois Valley 25-9, 25-8, 25-13.
The Antlers posted an efficient performance from the service line, notching 11 aces while only committing four service errors. Senior Kahlani Hayes contributed nearly half the team's aces with five on the night.
Coach Donna Romtvedt said the team combined for 27 kills, but added that that was still an area in need of improvement.
"We are still making too many attack errors, with 12 tonight," Romtvedt wrote in an email. "However it is good to see many of our athletes working hard on being offensive threats."
Senior Bella Tenold was everywhere Tuesday, contributing 11 kills for the offense while also defending her side with five digs. Rillie Oates, another senior, had a team-high 10 assists and also added two aces.
The team is "looking forward" to taking on Lakeview, last year's Southern Cascade League champs, in a match at Bonanza on Thursday, Romtvedt said.
Like Bonanza, the Honkers (3-5) are so far undefeated in conference play. The teams have already met this year at the Lakeview-hosted Tall-Man Tournament in late August. Bonanza won 2-1, as the Antlers squeaked by in the tournament match, claiming the final set 16-14.
Henley 3, Phoenix 1
The race to be Skyline Conference champions is heating up with the Hornets (6-2) skating by in-conference foe Phoenix (4-7).
Henley defeated Phoenix 25-12, 24-26, 25-11, 25-18.
"Emily Grever had a great night defensively," wrote Sierra Patzke, Henley's head coach, in an email. "Jewell Northcutt came in and had some big swings at the net that gave us a spark at big points in the match."
Mazama 3, North Valley 0
The Vikings (10-0) stayed perfect by handing winless league opponent North Valley their seventh loss on Tuesday.
Mazama rolled, defeating the Knights 25-15, 25-10, 25-16.
Offense was certainly a team effort with four different seniors — Bridget Fenner, Isabelle Hill, Mallory Menken, Sandra Hill — scoring five kills each. Juniors Annika Lindow and Ella Baley each had four kills, bringing the team total to 28 on the match.
Fenner and Baley also each added six aces a piece, while Fenner also led the team with a dozen assists. Junior Kaylea Rietdyk led the defensive effort with a dozen digs and a couple aces herself.
The Vikings are fresh off winning the Silver Bracket of the Rogue Valley Classic and only dropped a set while doing it. Mazama beat 6A Grants Pass, league opponent Phoenix and Shasta (Calif.) in the final.
Menken led the team in kills over the course of the tournament with 39. Fenner had 64 assists, 21 kills, 25 digs, 13 aces and four blocks through seven total tournament sets. Baley and Rietdyk led the defense with 48 and 44 digs respectively.
Other recent scores
Crosspoint Christian defeated Chiloquin 3-0; 25-16, 25-10, 25-15