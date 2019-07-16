Work, or play. The option was reasonably straightforward for Luke Homfeldt.
The senior-to-be at Triad opted to swim, competing over the winter for Henley, and continued his efforts this past weekend at the Great Basin Invitational at the Ella Redkey Municipal Pool.
“My mom kind of pushed me,” he said.
As a junior in his first season of competitive swimming, the multi-talented Homfeldt was able to qualify for the state meet with Henley.
He has continued to swim, this summer with Klamath Basin Aquatics.
“My mom wanted me to do a winter sport, so I tried swimming,” he said. “I really enjoyed it, so I stuck with it in the summer. It took a lot of hard work and practice, but I ended up doing pretty well.
“My favorite part is the community around it. You see people cheer for each on their own team, but also for other teams. You can talk to anybody. It’s a great atmosphere.”
Even at 17 years old, Homfeldt has been around enough action to understand that.
He runs cross country and competes in track and field at Triad.
He is heavily involved in theater and held a lead role when the school produced “West Side Story” this past spring. He is involved with student government and the school’s Key Club. There also is choir and the worship team.
“I keep busy,” Homfeldt said, in what could be taken as a slight understatement. “I have been acting almost my entire life.”
Homfeldt called the “West Side Story” experience amazing and noted a former Miss America, Katie Hartman-Ebner, was among those who helped the Triad students with their production.
“What that taught me on stage is how to convey a message and bring that out,” Homfeldt said. “Behind the scenes, it taught me what it is like to bring a whole team together.”
Over the weekend, he was part of a pair of second-place relay teams — the 200-yard freestyle and 200 medley relays. Josh Woodward and Wyatt Ritter were on both teams, with Theron Gray the final entry on the freestyle team, and Daniel McVay on the medley relay foursome.
The 100 freestyle is his favorite race, and he was fifth out of 17 swimmers in the event over the weekend, one of his three individual top finishes.
“I like the 100 freestyle because it’s a good length of race, and I enjoy it,” said Homfeldt, who has not decided where he wants to go to college, but would like to major in pre-medicine with the goal of becoming a pediatrician.
ON DECK
n Klamath Basin Aquatics won both the boys and girls meets, with the Lakeview Swim Team third in both in its best performance in recent memory. n Among the KBA swimmers to win individual events on the final day of competition were Macy Hullman and Matty Myron, who tied in the girls 15-over 200 freestyle when both were clocked at two minutes, 15.48 seconds. n Other overall event winners from the local team were Kinsey Hullman (girls 100 breaststroke, 100 backstroke and 50 freestyle), Allie Nelson (girls 9-10 100 freestyle) and Brenna Morgan (girls 13-14 100 breaststroke). n Lakeview’s Riley Harrington (boys 8-under breaststroke) and Skyla Samples (girls 11-12 50 backstroke) won events, as did Eric Martinez (boys 11-12 50 backstroke) to become the first Texan to win a race at the Great Basin Invitational. n Earlier in the meet, Brant Bouma, Jana Morgan and Macy Hullman won overall events Friday, with Kamron Bouma, Brenna Morgan, Kinsey Hullman, Macy Hullman, Katie Myron and Matty Myron did so Saturday, along with Lakeview’s A.J. Dolbear, Jameson Warburton and Harrington. n With a record number of entries, there were as many as 12 heats in some races.