OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — It wasn’t as dramatic as the end of his last game against Oklahoma City, but Damian Lillard still reminded the Thunder what time it was — Dame Time.
Lillard had 23 points and 13 assists to help the Portland Trail Blazers hold off Oklahoma City 102-99 on Wednesday night.
In last year’s first-round playoff matchup between the teams, Lillard’s deep 3-pointer over Paul George won Game 5 and the series. This time, after making just 4 of 15 shots the first three quarters, Lillard made three 3-pointers in an 86-second flurry in the fourth that turned a three-point deficit into a five-point lead.
Lillard rested to start the final period and mapped out his strategy.
“The whole time I was sitting on the bench, I knew I was going to come in and try to keep it in my hands a little bit more and try to impose my will on the game a little bit more,” he said. “And it worked out.”
The Trail Blazers led the rest of the way.
The Thunder have been competitive in their losses, but they haven’t had a scorer like Lillard step up at critical moments to get them over the top.
“I was telling the guys postgame that’s why guys get paid the big bucks — to make big shots like that in the fourth quarter,” Thunder guard Chris Paul said. “Dame got it going.”
C.J. McCollum scored 22 points and Kent Bazemore added 14 for the Trail Blazers.
Paul scored 21 points, Dennis Schroder scored 17 and Nerlens Noel added 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Thunder.
Portland led 49-44 at halftime. The Trail Blazers shot 38.1% in the first half while the Thunder shot 35%. Lillard made just 2 of 8 shots in the first half and scored seven points.
A 3-pointer by Paul tied the game at 53 early in the third quarter, and then he made a jumper to put the Thunder ahead by two. The Thunder took a 69-68 lead into the final period.
Hamidou Diallo grabbed three offensive rebounds on one possession before finally scoring to put the Thunder up 79-76, and Mike Muscala’s layup on an assist from Paul put the Thunder up by five before the Trail Blazers rallied.
“It was an ugly game,” Lillard said. “Both teams turned it over, missing shots, a lot of bad possessions, low-scoring. So you knew it was going to come to the last five, six minutes.”
BOX SCORE
PORTLAND (102)
Hood 3-10 1-2 9, Tolliver 2-5 0-0 6, Whiteside 4-9 4-6 12, Lillard 7-19 5-6 23, McCollum 7-22 3-4 22, Hezonja 1-1 0-0 2, Labissiere 2-5 3-4 7, Simons 3-6 0-0 7, Bazemore 5-9 1-2 14, Trent Jr. 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-86 17-24 102.
OKLAHOMA CITY (99)
Ferguson 1-4 0-0 2, Gallinari 5-15 2-2 15, Noel 6-7 3-4 15, Paul 5-10 10-11 21, Gilgeous-Alexander 3-13 7-10 13, Bazley 0-0 0-0 0, Muscala 2-9 0-0 4, Schroder 6-17 5-6 17, Diallo 5-9 2-4 12. Totals 33-84 29-37 99.
Portland 24 25 19 34—102
Oklahoma City 17 27 25 30— 99
3-Point Goals_Portland 17-35 (McCollum 5-10, Lillard 4-9, Bazemore 3-4, Tolliver 2-4, Hood 2-5, Simons 1-3), Oklahoma City 4-27 (Gallinari 3-9, Paul 1-4, Ferguson 0-2, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-2, Schroder 0-4, Muscala 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Portland 49 (Whiteside 12), Oklahoma City 55 (Noel 14). Assists_Portland 19 (Lillard 13), Oklahoma City 15 (Paul 5). Total Fouls_Portland 30, Oklahoma City 21. Technicals_Oklahoma City coach Thunder (Defensive three second). A_18,203 (18,203).