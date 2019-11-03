It was a mistake which led into a special bond, between individuals and a community.
Erstwhile Oregon Tech men’s basketball coach Danny Miles was looking for a team to participate in its home basketball tournament, and had looked at Life College in California.
Instead, Miles received a positive reply from Roger Kaiser of Life University in Georgia, who had received the invitation, instead.
Georgia Tech’s first basketball All-American was looking for a unique experience for his team, to see something different and, for several years, brought the Eagles to Klamath Falls for some brilliant basketball games.
OIT had its Rudy moment when Jake Carr sank a pair of free throws with only a couple ticks left on the clock to give the Hustlin’ Owls their only win over Life University. It also was Life’s only loss that season. It went on to win the NAIA Division I men’s basketball championship.
Tech, too, won a national title after a loss to Life.
More than the basketball, however, was a series of friendships which remain between Roger and Bev Kaiser with several individuals in Klamath Falls. Christmas cards, Facebook posts, telephone calls continue.
Kaiser was asked to be a presenter when Miles was feted for his 1,000th career victory, which, at the time, made the OIT legend just the third men’s basketball coach to reach that number of wins, along with Harry Statham of McKendree of Illinois and Herb McGee at Philadelphia University.
The games were bone-rattling intense.
The respect between players, coaches and fans excellent.
Like Miles, Kaiser eventually retired from coaching.
This past week, however, his efforts were relived in Georgia when Life University inducted its first athletic Hall of Fame class. Kaiser was one of the two coaches to gain the honor, to go with several other Halls of Fame, including Georgia Tech.
It was well deserved.
On the World Series
The question has been asked a lot of the last few days, as well it should — “What did you think of the World Series?”
It was great.
First, it always is nice to see a team which rarely, if ever, hoists the championship trophy.
Second, it is good for a sports when there are new and different champions, although the success of the New York Yankees does give fans a team to cheer against, and that is not all bad, either.
There was a little history involved.
For the first time, all seven games were won by the visiting teams. Only twice in World Series history has the home team won all seven games — 1987 and 1991.
Washington once was in the American League, had made its last of three Series appearances in 1933. The Senators, who would become the Minnesota Twins in 1961, last gave the city a World Series winner in 1924.
Houston started in the National League as the Colt .45s.
The name already was registered, so the team changed its name to the Astros because of NASA, which is headquartered in the city.
In the chaos that has been trying to balance leagues, each switched, and it was the first World Series in which a former American League city represented the National League, and vice versa.
There is a reason baseball is great. It brings alive memories, many of them.
Steve Matthies is Herald and News sports editor emeritus. He can be reached at 541-885-4411, or at smatthies@heraldandnews.com.