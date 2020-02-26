LeBron's 40 bests Zion, sends Lakers past Pelicans 118-109

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had 40 points and eight rebounds in his first career meeting with Zion Williamson while leading the Los Angeles Lakers to their sixth straight victory, 118-109 over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night.
Anthony Davis had 21 points and 14 rebounds to remain unbeaten in his three meetings with his former team this season.
In the Lakers’ first game after an emotional memorial service for Kobe Bryant at Staples Center on Monday, James opened up a close contest with back-to-back buckets at the rim with about three minutes left. Danny Green sealed it for Los Angeles with his fifth 3-pointer with 51 seconds to play.
Williamson had 29 points and six rebounds in his first career showdown with James and Davis, his predecessor as the Pelicans’ centerpiece. In his 13th NBA game, Williamson scored at least 20 points for the ninth consecutive time, but managed only one field goal in the fourth quarter.
Brandon Ingram had 34 points against his former team, but just six in the final period as New Orleans lost for only the second time in seven games.
Williamson was still injured for the Pelicans’ first two meetings of the season with the Lakers, but the No. 1 overall pick’s delayed debut in LA was as entertaining as everyone hoped. Williamson had several impressive dunks in his usual fearsome floor game, and only six missed free throws kept him from surpassing his career high of 32 points.
Lonzo Ball had 10 points, eight assists and eight rebounds, and Josh Hart scored three points in their second return to face the Lakers, who traded them to New Orleans along with Ingram last July for Davis.
Sacramento 112, Golden State 94
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Harrison Barnes and De’Aaron Fox each scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings sent the Golden State Warriors to their longest home losing streak in 19 years with a 112-94 victory on Tuesday night.
The Warriors have lost seven straight overall and seven in a row at home for the first time since dropping the final seven home games in the 2000-01 season.
Buddy Hield made five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter on the way to a 19-point night and Bogdan Bogdanovic had 17 to give the Kings their third straight win. Sacramento trails Memphis by four games in the race for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.
Marquese Chriss scored 21 points and Andrew Wiggins added 16 for Golden State.
The Kings raced out to an early lead behind 14 points in the first quarter from Barnes and never trailed on the way to their third win in as many meetings this season with the Warriors.
This is the longest winning streak in the Northern California series for Sacramento since winning 15 in a row from 2000-03.
The Kings extended the lead to 16 points in the second quarter before the Warriors chipped into it. They got the deficit down to four multiple times in the third but never could get over the hump.